Chief of Staff to Kwara Governor dies of COVID-19

The Chief of Staff to the Kwara Governor, Alhaji Adisa Logun, died of COVID-19 complications on Tuesday, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

The Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to the Governor, Mallam Rafiu Ajakaye, confirmed the death of the CoS in a statement issued in Ilorin on Tuesday.

Ajakaye’s statement said, “with total submission to the will of the Almighty Allah, we wish to announce the passing of the Chief of Staff to the Governor of Kwara State, Aminu Adisa Logun (mni).

“Logun, an industrialist, a public intellectual, and an elder statesman, died Tuesday evening of complications from COVID-19.

“He died only a few hours after the result of his test returned positive.

“The entire government and the people of Kwara State have lost an outstanding public servant who diligently served the state at various times, including as Chief of Staff to the Governor from June 7, 2019 until he returned to his Lord.

“The governor has declared a seven-day mourning in honour of the late Chief of Staff,” part of the statement reads.

The CPS said that the governor also commiserated with the family of the late Chief of Staff and the entire Ilorin Emirate for the tragic development.

“We pray the Almighty Allah to grant him Al-Jannah Firdaus and give the family the fortitude to bear the huge loss.

Details about his janazah will be made public by the family and the government in due course,” Ajakaye said in the statement.(NAN)

