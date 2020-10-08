Chief of Naval Staff calls for more synergy for national development

The Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Adm. Ibok Ibas, has called for more synergy between the navy, worthy individuals and corporate bodies for improved service delivery for national development.

Ibas made the call on Thursday at Imeri, Ondo State, at the inauguration of a swimming pool and a computer-based test (CBT) centre, built and donated by Sen. Bode Olajumoke to the Nigerian Navy Secondary School (NNSS), Imeri.

The CNS, represented by the Flag Officer Commanding Western Naval Command, Rear Adm. Oladele Daji, said such synergy, which produced Olajumoke’s initiative, would positively impact on education and sports development of the students.

He said that the Nigerian Navy would continue to make the much-needed interventions in the welfare of its students to ensure that they remained competitive globally.

“The Nigerian Navy maintains various categories of schools across the country as part of her contributions to improve the welfare of her personnel and contribution to national development.

“In line with the hallmarks of the service, these schools are established and charged to strive for excellence in character, sports and learning in the delivery of basic education.

“ The citing of the Computer Based Test Centre in the school will equally bring succour to many students within neighbouring communities who hitherto had to travel long distances to seat for national examinations at enormous costs and risks,’’ he said.

Ibas also commended Olajumoke’s “untiring efforts’’ in partnering with the Nigerian Navy in the quest to transform the NNSS lmeri into a world-class educational institution.

Earlier, Olajumoke said the CBT would assist the school, the students and the community at large whose children have had to travel to neighbouring communities for CBT examinations.

He also used the occasion to urge the management of the school to maintain the new donations very well.

The Commandant of the NNSS, Imeri, Mrs Barivure Firima, said the project would play a vital role in shaping the academic pursuits of the students.

She promised that the swimming pool and the CBT centre would be put to optimal use to achieve the objectives for which they were provided. (NAN)