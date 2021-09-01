Chief of Defence Staff calls for cooperation to end insecurity in Plateau

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Lucky Irabor, on Wednesday in Jos called for cooperation from stakeholders and residents of Plateau to end insecurity in the state.

“Peace on the Plateau can only be achieved with input from everyone that is in the Plateau.

“The military and security agencies’ input to the peace process is only a minute part.

“The greater part is to be borne by the citizens and every inhabitant of the Plateau,’’ he said when he paid a courtesy visit to Gov. Simon Lalong over recent attacks in the state.

He said the military only created enabling conditions to enable security agencies, led by the police, to discharge their critical traditional roles in curbing insecurity.

Irabor said mutual understanding was required from Plateau people to enable them to play their roles in the state’s peace process.

He said his visit was also meant to have a meeting with stakeholders in the state in order to find lasting solutions to its security challenges.

He said the gesture would establish a framework regarding the future of the state in terms of peace and its development.

Irabor assured Plateau people that the armed forces would work assiduously to restore peace in the state through its various outfits particularly through Operation Safe Haven.

He decried the spate of killings in the state, especially of women and children, saying peace initiatives by the people and the state government would ensure an end to insecurity.

In his remarks, Gov. Lalong thanked the CDS for his concern on the security situation in Plateau and commended the military’s efforts at calming situations.

“The military is doing its best. I thank you for that,’’ the governor told the CDS, he said.

He said Plateau is home for everyone and his administration was doing its best to maintain the status quo, saying he established the Plateau Peace Building Agency as part of his peace initiatives.

Gov. Lalong expressed optimism that the stakeholders meeting would contribute in finding lasting solution to insecurity in the state. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...