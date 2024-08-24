Chief of Defence Staff bags NIM Fellowship

The Nigerian Institute of Management Chartered ( NIM) has honoured the Chief of Defence Staff ( CDS), General Christopher Gwabin Musa with the institution highest Professional Membership Grade Award through meticulous processes on Thursday.

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Nigerian Institute of Management Chartered ( NIM) has honoured the Chief of Defence Staff ( CDS), General Christopher Gwabin Musa with the institution highest Professional Membership Grade Award through meticulous processes on Thursday.

The NIM National President, Dr Christiana Ataka assured that the event was where qualified and deserving members were conferred with the highest membership grade of the Institute.

Speaking at the occasionin Lagos, General CG Musa described the Institute as ” a beacon of excellence, fostering leadership, ethics, and professionalism in the management sphere.

“To be recognized by such a distinguished body is not only a privilege but also a testament to the values we hold dear in our various capacities of service to our nation,” he said.

He added that the event serves as a reminder of the vital role efficient management plays in the advancement and security of our dear country Nigeria.

According to him, serving in the Armed Forces of Nigeria ( AFN) “has taught us the value of strategic leadership, discipline, and an unflinching devotion to duty-values that are consistent with this esteemed institute’s objective.”

The CDS maintained that the recognition is more than just an award but a call to continue to uphold the high standards of excellence, integrity, and professionalism.

He assured that It will motivate recipients to redouble efforts in service to our country, ensuring that they contribute positively to the growth, stability, and prosperity of Nigeria.

The Chief of Defence Staff pledged to continue living up to the standards that come with this honour, for which he said he is incredibly grateful for.

The President, NIM, Dr Ataka in her speech said “that

the fellowship upgrade was not an end in itself but rather a call to higher responsibility and service to the institute, the management profession and the nation.”

Dr Ataka urged the recipients to devote more of their time, talent, treasure and thinking to the service of the institute, the profession and the nation by displaying their competence when called for.

She further congratulated of the institute’s elder statesmen and women who are receiving life membership awards at this event for keeping faith with the institute over the years.