The Chief of Defence Intelligence (CDI), Maj.-Gen Samuel Adebayo, has called for collaboration with the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) on Intelligence sharing in view of the service’s robust data command and control centre.

Adebayo stated this known when he led a delegation of principal officers on a working visit to the NIS’s headquarters, in Abuja, on Wednesday, according to a statement by the NIS spokesperson James Sunday, issued to newsmen on Thursday.

Adebayo appreciated President Muhammadu Buhari for making NIS a leading Immigration service that was evolving world class service delivery, with a record of uploading over 150,000 Stolen and Lost Travel Documents (STLD).

According to him, this called for applause as it makes Nigeria the first African country and the 54th in the world in achieving the feat.

Comptroller-General of the agency, Mr Muhammad Babandede, said that security services must endeavour to share Intelligence real time and work together to bring an end to the security challenges facing the country.

He said the security agencies could overcome with the deployment of an integrated Intelligence machinery to decimate the bandits, kidnappers and insurgents in the country.

Babandede also said that all the criminal elements transforming into various organised criminal groups, attacking innocent and defenseless citizens could be dealt with through the joint collaboration.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the NIS centre, which was recently launched by President Buhari, tagged “Technology Building”, would serve as a platform for synergy between the NIS and relevant agencies, both local and international, to enhance national security.

The centre has the capacity to share, query, analyse and provide intelligence on the biodata of Nigerians and non Nigerians, holders of passports, either as residents or on transit. (NAN)

