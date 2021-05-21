The Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello has described as ‘shocking’ the death of the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.- Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru who died in an ill-fated plane crash on Friday.

Bello made this known in a statement made available by his Chief Press Secretary, Mohammed Onogwu.

He commiserated with the family of the late COAS, President Muhammadu Buhari and the entire nation.

Attahiru met his tragic end in an air force aircraft which crashed on Friday evening while on an official assignment to Kaduna.

According to him, the death of the COAS is a colossal loss to Nigeria particularly at such a time when the country is confronting numerous insecurity challenges in different parts of the country.

While commiserating with the family, friends and associate of the late COAS, Bello described Attahiru as a hero who gave his all to the service of his fatherland and similarly died while attending to his duties.

He also extended his condolences to the families of the COAS’ aides and entourage who also lost their lives in the tragic incident.

In the same vein, The Governor commiserated with President Muhammadu Buhari over the loss of one of his service chiefs, stating that he would be dearly missed.

He also condoled with the Nigeria Army over the loss of the COAS and others who died alongside him.

The Governor prayed for the repose of their souls while he also asked God to give those grieving the death of their loved ones the fortitude to bear the loss.

Attahiru was appointed Chief of Army Staff on Jan. 26, amongst other Service Chiefs. (NAN)

