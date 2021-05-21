Chief of Army Staff’s death, shocking says Bello

The Kogi Governor, Yahaya Bello has described as ‘shocking’ the death of the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.- Gen.  Ibrahim Attahiru who died in an ill-fated plane crash on Friday.

Bello made this known in a statement made available by his Chief Press Secretary, Onogwu.

He with the of the late COAS, President Muhammadu Buhari and the entire nation.

Attahiru met his tragic end in an air aircraft which crashed on Friday evening while on an official assignment to Kaduna.

 According to , the death of the COAS  is a colossal loss to Nigeria particularly at such a time when the country is confronting numerous insecurity challenges in parts of the country.

While commiserating with the , friends and associate of the late COAS, Bello described Attahiru as a hero who gave his all to the service of his fatherland and similarly died while attending to his duties.

He also extended his to the families of the COAS’ aides and entourage who also lost their lives in the tragic incident.

In the same vein, The Governor with President Muhammadu Buhari over the loss of one of his service chiefs, stating that he would dearly missed.

He also condoled with the Nigeria Army over the loss of the COAS and others who died alongside .

The Governor prayed for the repose of their souls while he also asked God to give those grieving the death of their loved ones the fortitude to bear the loss.

 Attahiru was appointed Chief of Army Staff on Jan. 26, amongst other Service Chiefs. ()

