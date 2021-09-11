Chief of Air Staff visits troops, urges them to sustain onslaught against insurgents

Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Oladayo Amao, visited frontline troops of 105 Composite Group, Maiduguri and 103 Strike Group, on Saturday and urged them   the current onslaught against insurgents.

They are operatives of the Air Component of “Operation HADIN KAI’’ (OPHK)


The report of the visit is contained in a statement issued in Abuja on Saturday by Director of Public Relations and Information, Nigerian Air Force (NAF), Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet.

Gabkwet stated that the visit which served as morale booster for personnel of the Air Component of OPHK, afforded Amao the opportunity interact with them with a view addressing some of their immediate operational challenges.

OPHK Commander, Air Commodore Nnamdi Ananaba, gave the Chief of Air Staff the summary of major achievements recorded in degrading the capabilities of insurgents in Borno.

Air Marshal Amao thereafter commended the troops for their commitment the current onslaught against insurgents in the Northeast, while urging them to and maintain the momentum.

“’The outcome of our have been very encouraging and positive and we must these efforts remain on course towards meeting our quest rid the region of these criminals.

“I urge you remain focused and committed towards your operational objective.

“Absolute commitment, discipline and dedication are required at this point in time for us get the job done,’’ he told the operatives.

Amao also expressed optimism that the security threats confronting the country would be a thing of the past soon.

He added that in view of the centrality of air power in joint operations, NAF would continue the much-needed air support for the surface in all theatres of operation in the country.

In Yola, Amao expressed appreciation of the personnel for their commitment and dedication duty and charged them continue synergise their efforts with other security agencies their location

He equally assured them that Nigeria remained grateful for their sacrifices and commitment toward keeping the country and its citizens safe.

Amao used the opportunity address some of the challenges facing the personnel such as welfare, promotion and discipline, among others on the spot. (NAN)

