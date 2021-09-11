Chief of Air Staff visits troops, urges them to sustain onslaught against insurgents

Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Oladayo Amao, visited frontline troops of 105 Composite Group, Maiduguri and 103 Strike Group, Yola on Saturday and urged them to sustain the current onslaught against insurgents.

They are operatives of the Air Component of “Operation HADIN KAI’’ (OPHK)

The report of the visit is contained in a statement issued in Abuja on Saturday by Director of Public Relations and Information, Nigerian Air Force (NAF), Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet.

Gabkwet stated that the visit which served as morale booster for personnel of the Air Component of OPHK, afforded Amao the opportunity to interact with them with a view to addressing some of their immediate operational challenges.

OPHK Commander, Air Commodore Nnamdi Ananaba, gave the Chief of Air Staff the summary of major achievements recorded in degrading the capabilities of insurgents in Borno.

Air Marshal Amao thereafter commended the troops for their commitment to the current onslaught against insurgents in the Northeast, while urging them to sustain and maintain the momentum.

“’The outcome of our air operations have been very encouraging and positive and we must sustain these efforts to remain on course towards meeting our quest to rid the region of these criminals.

“I urge you to remain focused and committed towards your operational objective.

“Absolute commitment, discipline and dedication are required at this point in time for us to get the job done,’’ he told the operatives.

Amao also expressed optimism that the security threats confronting the country would be a thing of the past soon.

He added that in view of the centrality of air power in joint operations, NAF would continue to provide the much-needed air support for the surface forces in all theatres of operation in the country.

In Yola, Amao expressed appreciation of the personnel for their commitment and dedication to duty and charged them to continue to synergise their efforts with other security agencies within their location

He equally assured them that Nigeria remained grateful for their sacrifices and commitment toward keeping the country and its citizens safe.

Amao used the opportunity to address some of the challenges facing the personnel such as welfare, promotion and discipline, among others on the spot. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...

Related

No tags for this post.