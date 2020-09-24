Chief Of Air Staff Marries Humanitarian Affairs Minister – Daily Trust

Share the news













The Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, has married the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouq, Daily Trust has reported.

The newspaper said sources confirmed last night that the wedding Fatiha took place on Friday, September 18, 2020, at the Maitama Juma’a Mosque in Abuja.

“It is true that the chief of air staff and the humanitarian affairs minister have gotten married,” one of the sources said.

“Very few people were invited to attend the wedding fatiha because the couple and those close to them didn’t want to publicize the issue,” he said.

Another source said the two have been in love for some time.

“They have been in a relationship for a while and what happened on Friday has put to rest all the speculations about her relationship with President Muhammadu Buhari,” he said.

Sadiya Farouq responds to “fake news” about marrying Buhari

There were reports in October 2019 that President Buhari and the minister have gotten married, a claim that was dismissed by the presidency.

Report culled from Daily Trust

