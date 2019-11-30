Chief Medical Directors call for urgent funding of federal tertiary hospitals

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Committee of Chief Medical Directors and Medical Directors of Federal Tertiary hospitals have called for the urgent release of funds for payment of outsourced services in federal tertiary hospitals in the country.

The committee made this call as part of its resolutions at the end of its 5th annual general meeting on Friday in Abuja, adding that the funds will enhance security, cleaning, ancillary essential services and creation of a budget line for sustainability of these payments.

According to Dr. Jaff Momoh the Chairman, Committee of Chief Medical Directors and Medical Directors, Federal Tertiary Hospitals, the committee observed that there is none release of funds for the payment of outsourced services to all the federal tertiary hospitals with increasing threat to security and possible disruption to the provision of services in tertiary hospitals.

Momoh acknowledged the effort of the federal government towards the implementation of the residency training act of 2017.

He however noted that no budgetary provision have been provided for implementation of this act in 2019.

He further said that they also observed the difficulties faced by tertiary hospitals in obtaining approvals, waivers, and financial clearance for the recruitment of exited staffs, particularly clinical staffs, among other challenges.

In the light of the above critical observations, the committee came up with various recommendations that it hoped will help in assisting the federal government address the numerous challenges facing the health sector in Nigeria.

“We call for urgent release of funds for the payment of outsourced services in federal tertiary hospitals in order to enhance security, cleaning, ancillary essential services, and creation of a budget line for sustainability of these payments.

“We urge the federal government to ensure full implementation of the residency training act of 2017 with payment of the accrued arrears.

“The federal government should review upward and ensure the prompt release of overheads for the federal tertiary hospitals for proper accountability and smooth running of the hospitals.

“The process of seeking approval for replacement of exiting staffs especially clinical staffs should be simplified and made expeditious so that services will not be disrupted.

“The multiplicity of court cases between the federal tertiary hospitals should all be harmonized and spearheaded by the federal Ministry of health for prompt resolution.

“The federal government should fully equip and support the national cardiac centre for excellent at the University of Nigerian teaching hospital, Enugu, optimally as an immediate response to the rising cases of cardiac diseases and deaths.

“While effort is being to develop cardiac centres and cardiac laboratories in every geo-political zones of the federation,” he said.

Dr Momoh pointed out that the joint meeting between the ICPC and representatives of the Committee of Chief Executive of Federal Tertiary hospitals, the Federal Ministry of Health, the Federal Ministry of Finance, the Budget office of the federation and the office of the Accountant General of the federation addressed the issues raised by ICPC regarding the personnel budget of some of the federal tertiary hospitals.

The committee meeting which was attended by the Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Emmanuel Ehanire ended with the election of a new exco which includes the Chairman, Dr. Jack Momoh, the Vice Chairman and secretary, Dr. Abdullahi Ibrahim.

Others are the treasurer, Dr. Yahaya Baba Àdamu, the representative of federal teaching hospitals on the exco, and Dr Emmem Bassy, representative of federal medical centres.