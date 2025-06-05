Chief Imam urges Muslims not to borrow for Eid Kabir sacrifice

Chief Imam, Lagos State University (LASU), Prof. Amidu Sanni, has advised Muslims not to borrow to fulfill the Eid Kabir spiritual obligation.

By Uchenna Eletuo

The advice was contained in his 2025 Eid Kabir message made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Lagos.

Sanni discouraged Muslim faithful from engaging in illicit activities or financial recklessness in order to perform the sacrificial rite of slaughtering a ram.

He extended his felicitations to all Nigerians on the occasion and prayed for peace and the safe return of pilgrims from Hajj.

The cleric, who spoke against the backdrop of the subsisting economic challenges in the country, said those who could not afford to slaughter any animal were statutorily exempted.

“So, no reason to go borrowing or engaging in illicit deals to fulfill a religious duty,” he said.

He said:”That this year’s feast of sacrifice is incidentally coming on the heels of the second year anniversary of the current political experience under President Bola Tinubu has a special significance for Nigerians.

“My first clarion call is to Mr President, the state governors, and heads of the local councils to rescue Nigerians from losing hope in the polity to a meaningful life.

“The renewed hope mobilisation can be tailored in such a way that public trust can be rekindled in Nigerians by the implementation of people-oriented policies to cushion the effect of the removal of the oil subsidy and the free fluctuation of the Naira.

“The full implementation of the national minimum wage will to a great extent assuage frayed nerves.

“Promises from state actors to the people should be kept to foster needed trust and to restore patriotism,” he added.

Sanni further referenced public reactions to the recently shelved compulsory voting bill, saying the backlash reflected the pulse of ordinary Nigerians.

He encouraged leaders to pay attention to such expressions of public opinion when considering future policies.(NAN) (www.nannews.ng)