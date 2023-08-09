Chief Imam of Abuja National Mosque visits CDS, calls for religious tolerance

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Chief Imam of Abuja National Mosque, Sheikh Professor Ibrahim Ahmad Magari has Wednesday paid a courtesy call to the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Gwabin Musa at the Defence Headquarters, Abuja.

Speaking during the visit, the Chief Imam commended the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) for their contribution to nation building, while congratulating the CDS on his well deserved appointment and promotion by the Commander in Chief Armed Forces of Nigeria, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Sheikh Professor Magari also called for religious tolerance as well as peaceful co-existence among different groups in Nigeria. He added that a peace Building Centre has been established to train Islamic clerics on promotion of peace.

Responding, the CDS thanked the Chief Imam for the visit and applauded him for his efforts in preaching the importance of peace in the country. General Musa also acknowledged the roles of religious leaders towards building inter-faith tolerance regardless of affiliation, adding that this will promote peaceful co-existence among Nigerians.

The CDS further noted that unity and tolerance are crucial values required to ensure peace and tolerance in a multi-religious society like Nigeria. Highlight of the visit was presentation of a souvenir by the CDS to his guest.

