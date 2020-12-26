Chico Ejiro’s death shocks Lai Mohammed

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has described the shocking death of veteran film producer Chico Ejiro as a huge blow to the nation’s Creative Industry in general and to Nollywood in particular.

In a statement issued in Lagos on Saturday, the Minister expressed his condolences to the family and friends of the deceased, and indeed to the entire Creative Industry.

He described the late Ejiro as a prolific movie director and a shining star of Nollywood, which has – through its movies – stamped Nigeria’s creative presence all over the world.

Alhaji Mohammed urged Mr. Ejiro’s family and friends to take solace in the fact that his legacy will live on through the excellent works of the actors and actresses he helped to nurture over the years, and indeed in the progressive success of Nollywood.

”Thanks to the pace-setting work of Mr. Ejiro and his contemporaries, Nollywood is today one of the biggest movie industries in the world, which is providing employment for many Nigerians and creating wealth for the nation.

”May God grant repose to the soul of the departed and comfort his family and friends,” he said.