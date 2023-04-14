Chibok Schoolgirls: Tallen calls for solidarity, collaboration to rescue others

By Justina Auta

Minister of Women Affairs Pauline Tallen has urged Nigerians to stand in solidarity with security organisations by providing information that will help to rescue the remaining Chibok schoolgirls still in captivity.

She made the call in Abuja on Friday during prayer session to seek the face of God to rescue the girls, nine years after the abduction of schoolgirls in Chibok, Borno, by Boko Haram.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that 276 students of Government Girls Secondary School, Chibok in Borno were abducted by Boko Haram sect on April 14, 2014.

Tallen said government had been working consistently to ensure the release of the remaining schoolgirls, as well as ensure the welfare of the rescued girls and their families.

She said “let the release of these children be the parting gift of this administration because I know how we have made every effort to ensure that.

“I know Mr President had pushed and got the security to do all they could; let God just wipe our tears and let the remaining 97 girls in captivity be released and that is why Nigerian women are crying to God today.”

Earlier, Col. Obinna Ezuipke, Head of the Intelligence Unite of the Joint Military Taskforce in the North- East, Operation Hadinkai, said out of the 276 abducted girls, 57 girls escaped in 2014, while 108 girls were released in 2018.

He added that three Chibok schoolgirls were recovered in 2019, two in 2021 and nine in 2022, with a total of 178 girls rescued and 96 still in captivity.

Also, Mrs Ene Obi, Country Director of Action Aid Nigeria, said Nigerian women believed in the capacity of the military and urged the force to redouble the efforts to secure the release of the remaining girls.

“We want to say well done to the Federal Government for all the efforts so far, but more needs to be done to secure the release of the remaining girls.

“We do believe in the capacity of the security of this country, the lives of our children should not be politicised. We need our children back,” she said.

Also, Mrs Ladi Bala, National President, Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), stressed the need for drastic change from the political leaders to address challenges affecting the nation.

Bala called on the in-coming administration to give priority to women in appointive positions to ensure the safety of women and equity in all sectors.

Also, representatives of the women wing of the Christian Association of Nigeria (WOWICAN), Mrs Hope Daniel and the Federation of Muslim Women Association of Nigeria (FOMWAN), Amina Abdulganiyu, prayed for the release of the remaining chibok girls and other girls in captivity.

They also prayed for peace and security in the country.

The prayer session also featured prayers from other women faith associations for wisdom and guidance to the in-coming administration to judiciously steer the affairs of the nation and grant comfort to the families of the abducted schoolgirls. (NAN)