Chevron supports fight against HIV/AIDS, malaria

The management of Chevron Nigeria Limited (CNL) says it has supported in the fight against infectious diseases including HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis (TB), malaria and building of resilient health systems in Nigeria. Mr Jeff Ewing, CNL’s Managing Director, made this known in a statement signed by the company’s General Manager, Policy, Government and Public Affairs, Mr Esimaje Brikinn on Thursday. Ewing said that the company achieved the feat in partnership with Global Fund, an international financing and partnership organisation.

According to him, the 12-years old partnership is an example of how Chevron is contributing strategically to the development of Nigeria by helping to improve the health of its people. “Chevron’s five million dollar investment from October 2017 has supported the national HIV and TB programmes in Nigeria, contributing significantly to the following national results by 2019. “This includes more than one million people living with HIV on antiretroviral therapy; 42,000 HIV-positive pregnant women received antiretroviral therapy during pregnancy to prevent passing the virus to their babies. “Also, more than one million HIV-positive patients were screened for TB in HIV care or treatment settings; seven million people tested for HIV and received their results, and 2.8 million pregnant women knew their HIV status, ‘’ he said.

The director also said that Chevron had been one of the largest Global Fund corporate partners and its partnership focused on capacity development initiatives, joint advocacy and communications campaigns, and other local initiatives. Ewing said: “Chevron also encourages its staff to share their skills with the local programmes to help improve grant reach and performance. “The grants supported by Chevron in Bayelsa, Delta, Ondo and Lagos States helped train midwives to conduct testing; improved data quality and strengthened laboratory capacity. “Chevron’s support in Nigeria also improved patient care and public financial management capacity and supported a state health insurance scheme, which are key steps toward universal health coverage,’’ he said. (NAN)