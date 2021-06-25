Chevron restates support for community-driven development model use

Chevron Nigeria Ltd. (CNL) has reiterated its support for the use of the community-driven development model, it initiated 19 years ago, as it fast tracks development in host communities.

Mr Esimaje Brikinn, CNL’s General Manager, Policy, Government and Public Affairs, said this in Yenagoa, on Friday, at the 9th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Dodo Rivers Communities Development Association (DRCDA).

“The achievements of the DRCDA reinforce our belief that a process that is community-driven, with an effective governance structure, can stimulate quicker community development than processes and systems designed without effective participation of community members,’’ he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the AGM is an integral component of the Global Memorandum of Understanding (GMoU) for delivering CNL’s social obligations to its hosts.

DRCDA is a community-based organisation established under the GMoU between the Dodo rivers communities, the Bayelsa Government and CNL.

Brikinn was represented at the occasion by Elijah Bikikoro, Community Engagement Coordinator, CNL, Bayelsa.

Mr Francis Amamogiran, Chairman, DRCDA, noted that the hallmark of the GMoU was in the participation of the beneficiaries in the development process.

“The AGM is in keeping with the transparency and accountability principle embedded in the GMoU.

“It is an opportunity for the DRCDA to open its books for relevant stakeholders to be abreast of its activities and accomplishments’’, he said.

Amamogiran thanked the NNPC/CNL Joint Venture for consistently funding the association and called on the government to be more actively involved in community development.

“We equally call on government at all levels, to be fully involved, to encourage, guide, monitor and provide every necessary support in the process of community decision making, project planning and implementation,’’ he said.

Dr Ebieri Jones, the Commissioner for Mineral Resources, also commended the NNPC/CNL Joint Venture for steadfastly funding the Dodo RCDA, to ensure development in the communities.

Jones noted that CNL had remained committed to its funding obligations, in spite of the tough business climate for the oil and gas industry.

The commissioner, who was represented by Mrs. Hannah Amasuomo, Permanent Secretary in the ministry, similarly commended the Dodo communities for their peaceful disposition. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...