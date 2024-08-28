Chevron, NUJ train 30 journalists in FCT on digital tools

Chevron Nigeria Ltd (CNL) in collaboration with Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Council has trained 30 journalists on using digital

By Collins Yakubu-Hammer

Chevron Nigeria Ltd (CNL) in collaboration with Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Council has trained 30 journalists on using digital tools to promote good governance.

Mr Esimaje Brikinn, the General Manager on Policy, Government and Public Affairs of Chevron, while declaring the training open, on Tuesday in Abuja, said that the role of journalists as members of the fourth estate of realm was crucial to national development.

He appreciated journalists for their impactful role in reporting the oil and gas industry, and providing effective perspectives to the complex industry operations.

Brikinn said that Chevron would continue to partner with the media for the development of the society.

“That is why CNL sponsors the Advanced Writing and Reporting Skills (AWARES) programme in collaboration with the Pan Atlantic University, Lagos.

“Over 120 journalists have benefitted from the programme since its inception in 2014. Today we are training about 30 journalists in Abuja.

“Last year, we also trained over 90 journalists in Lagos, Asaba and Abuja to build the capacity of media practitioners to enhance their capacity to perform their duties.

“We have progressed the efforts in our media capacity building for journalists this year by training additional 90 journalists drawn from the NUJ Lagos, Abuja and Warri in Delta.

“By the end of this year, this initiative would have benefitted over 180 media practitioners, bringing the total to over 300 journalists who have participated in the CNL-sponsored capacity building programmes,” he said.

According to him, through programmes such as AWARES and the Chevron-NUJ capacity building programmes, we help to improve professional capacity and build lasting partnerships with our media stakeholders.

He further said that the company supported Nigerian content development by providing employment to Nigerians, and contract opportunities in all their projects up to an estimated annual average over one billion dollars.

Speaking, the Chairman of the Council, Mr Osaretin Osadebamwen, said that the place of the new media and the ancillaries which facilitates news on the go has come to stay with us.

“Embracing this disruptive reality is an option we at the NUJ believe is critical to advancing the business of news gathering and reporting.

“However, with these new changes, the reality is different. We have evolved from web 1.0 through web 2.0 and are effectively entering the space of web 3.

“So we decided to explore these tools for the benefits of our profession and we are grateful for Chevron Nigeria for the 2024 sponsorship of this programme, like it did last year.

“This is, no doubt, an immense contribution to the development of journalists and even the art of Journalism development in Nigeria.

“So we decided to explore these tools for the benefits of our profession, and we are grateful to Chevron Nigeria for the 2024 sponsorship of this programme, like it did last year.

“This is no doubt an immense contribution to the development of journalists, and even the art of Journalism development in Nigeria,” Osadebamwen said.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that participants were drawn from media organisations in the FCT. (NAN)