Chevron, Delta treat 150 malaria patients

No fewer than 150 indigenes of Ode-Ugborodo in Warri South-West Local Government Area of Delta were on Thursday tested and treated for malaria.

The was the second phase of the Roll-Back-Malaria (RBM) Campaign Programme sponsored by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), and Chevron Joint Venture (JV) in collaboration with the Delta Government.

The programme which was held at the Ode-Ugborodo Health Centre located at Aruntan-Ugborodo had beneficiaries comprising children, women and youths.

Others were aged men and women from Madangho and other neighbouring Itsekiri Communities.

The first phase of the RBM Campaign, being implemented by an NGO, Women’s Rights Advancement and Protection Alternative (WRAPA), was held on June 7, at Tsekelewu community and environs in Warri North.

In his remarks, the Chairman, Warri South-West Local Government Area, Mr Taiye Tuoyo, thanked NNPC/Chevron JV for the gesture.

Tuoyo, represented by the Supervisor for Health, Warri South-West LG, Mr Emami Harriman, described the exercise as wonderful.

“It is a good initiative that NNPC and Chevron brought to this community.

“We appreciate it so much, because malaria has been an epidemic in this environment.

“It is wonderful. It is a way of letting the community know that we care for them.

“I believe that they will no longer have that mentality that healthcare is about money,” he said.

One of the beneficiaries, Mrs Rose Ajakaye, thanked NNPC/Chevron JV for coming to their aid at this critical time of the rainy season.

“I say thank you to Chevron as they help us. God will make them to come more and more.

“They give us medicine and net for malaria. God will bless them for us,” she said.

The occasion also featured the distribution of free drugs, insecticide treated mosquito nets, waste management bins to selected households, and community health and environmental education centre.

A total of 3,000 treated mosquito nets, 4,000 test kits, 2,000 drugs and 200 waste bins were to be distributed in the two phases of the campaign. (NAN)