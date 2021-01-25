Chelsea sack manager Lampard with club 9th in standings

Lampard, who led Chelsea to a top-four finish and the FA Cup final in his debut 2019/2020 campaign in charge, did not get the best out of his squad this season.

This was in spite of the club spending more than 220 million pounds (301.11 million dollars) on new recruits.

He departs less than 24 hours after Chelsea beat Luton Town 3-1 on Sunday to reach the 2020/2021 FA Cup fifth round.