Chelsea ease to first win in UEFA Champions League at Krasnodar

Chelsea kickstarted their UEFA Champions League group campaign by coasting to a 4-0 win at Krasnodar on Wednesday.

This was all thanks to goals from Callum Hudson-Odoi, Timo Werner, Hakim Ziyech and a late strike from Christian Pulisic.

Having drawn their opening game with Sevilla 0-0, Chelsea got off to a slow start against a conservative Krasnodar.

They passed up a glorious chance to take the lead when Jorginho hit the post from the penalty kick spot.

Frank Lampard’s side went ahead in the 37th minute with a stroke of fortune when Hudson-Odoi’s tame shot squirmed through the hands of Krasnodar goalkeeper Matvey Safonov.

Krasnodar nearly equalised when Yuri Gazinskiy hit the crossbar in the second half.

But Chelsea extended their lead when Werner smashed home from the penalty kick spot in the 76th minute, after Jorginho had been substituted.

Ziyech grabbed his first goal for Chelsea since switching from Ajax Amsterdam by firing low into the net.

Pulisic completed the rout in added time, helped by another lapse of concentration from Safonov.

Chelsea have four points after two games in Group E, while Krasnodar have one.(Reuters/NAN)