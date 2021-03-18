Chelsea beat Atletico Madrid to reach UEFA Champions League quarter-finals

March 18, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey News, Project, Sports 0



Chelsea beat Atletico Madrid 2-0 on Wednesday to reach the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals for the first time since 2014.

Hakim Ziyech and Emerson Palmieri were on target to give coach Thomas Tuchel’s rejuvenated team a 3-0 aggregate win.

Substitute Emerson made sure of scoring in the fourth minute of added time for Chelsea’s second goal.

Atletico Madrid were left to rue referee Daniele Orsato’s decision to give a penalty kick when were 0-0.

This was when Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta underhit a back pass and put his around Yannick Carrasco who went down in the penalty box.

Ziyech squeezed the ball Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak in the 34th minute of the last-16 second leg.

This was after connected with a cross from Timo Werner who had raced down the left after being fed fellow German Kai Havertz.

The visitors finished the game with 10 after Stefan Savic was shown a red card in the 82nd minute for elbowing Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger in the chest during a corner-kick.(Reuters/NAN)

Tags: , ,