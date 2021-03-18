Chelsea beat Atletico Madrid 2-0 on Wednesday to reach the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals for the first time since 2014.

Hakim Ziyech and Emerson Palmieri were on target to give coach Thomas Tuchel’s rejuvenated team a 3-0 aggregate win.

Substitute Emerson made sure of victory by scoring in the fourth minute of added time for Chelsea’s second goal.

Atletico Madrid were left to rue referee Daniele Orsato’s decision not to give a penalty kick when scores were 0-0.

This was when Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta underhit a back pass and put his arm around Yannick Carrasco who went down in the penalty box.

Ziyech squeezed the ball under Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak in the 34th minute of the last-16 second leg.

This was after he connected with a cross from Timo Werner who had raced down the left after being fed by fellow German Kai Havertz.

The visitors finished the game with 10 men after Stefan Savic was shown a red card in the 82nd minute for elbowing Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger in the chest during a corner-kick.(Reuters/NAN)

