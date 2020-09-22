Chef in court over alleged theft of employer’s $2,350

A 30- year-old chef, Kiki Kehinde, who allegedly broke into his employer’s room and stole 2,350 dollars, (N900,000) on Tuesday appeared in an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court.

The police charged Kehinde, who resides at 14, Olarinle St., Ikorodu, Lagos, with two counts bordering on stealing.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Prosecution Counsel, ASP Raji Akeem, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on April 20 at Osborne Offshore area of Ikoyi, Lagos .

Akeem alleged that the defendant broke into the room of his employer, Mr Hakan Aktan, a Turkish and carted away the money, a new sport shoe and a Samsung iPad.