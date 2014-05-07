How Not To Chat,By Ali M Ali

Jonathan 200.jpg 600It is better to keep your mouth shut and appear stupid than to open it and remove all doubt.” Mark Twin

President Goodluck is incredible. His naiveté is heart breaking. His latest media chat confirmed his eminent place in hall of  gullibility. Truly, his position in this gallery is unassailable. It is  impossible to have another president that could possibly surpass current president in that department.

His advisers and his handlers are doing a great disservice allowing their  principal  to routinely make a complete mess of  eating boiled egg himself in name of media chat a despondent local populace and a cynical  international audience.

Having done that so often and each time, so palpably ill-prepared, have come to sobering  conclusion that  his consortium of  aides don’t mean well   laying him bare public. They know that man can’t navigate such a terrain unaided. Unfortunately the very idea of that kind of  chat is strictly presidential. It is not like budget presentation that he could dispatch  the finance minister to ‘represent’. This was one ritual only the Commander-in-chief could do.

Lets a spade its name. The president  is simply not ‘teachable’.  He  is a hopeless case. He can never be prepared. Having spent five years in the saddle as No1,his intermittent media  chats are exposing his under belly as  a despondent case incapable of  grasping   basic statecraft

know how that sounded. Unkind, uncharitable  even. How  heartless can one be to dismiss a Ph.D. holder ‘unteachable?’

Let’s face it. ’s mindset can’t think Nigeria. It is local. It is too simplistic. Everything is in black and white. It is either PDP or APC. Muslims or Christians, north or south.

This has   nothing to do with his doctorate. think his battery of advisers know this tragic flaw. To be fair, some past leaders too, were prisoners of this base sentiment. But the degree of the current president’s phobia of  Nigeria as his constituency is numbing. The latest media  chat buttressed this assertion. wonder who came up with the brilliant idea of the man facing a panel of  journalists, even if handpicked,  when  past efforts have demonstrably shown that it will earned him  public anger and rage?

This is so because in each of the  chat, the President’s has progressively performed worse than the previous one. The defining  one for me was the one he declared that  he did not give  a damn about public opinion over his unwillingness to declare  his asset publicly.

Still I admire the president,  he is a ‘simple’ man hurled into the saddle to lead a complex country. He has often said so. He is a modest man. A humble man. The  peg of his 2011 campaign was his humble beginning encapsulated in the ‘shoeless’ narrative. For the five years he has called the shots as Commander-in-Chief, he has demonstrated incredible naiveté.

Note his defence of the corruption charge leveled against his ministers. It was lame. Note his stark disbelief of the missing $20 billion. Note how he politicizes the Chibok abduction saga along the religious divide. Note his of Niger Delta militants as not being terrorists. Note also his contention about the nation’s booming economy that manifested in the country being among the top ten countries that have owners of   private jets. Still our president, contends economy is flourishing because Nigerians ‘are widely travelled’. God have mercy.

Our nation is steadily shutting down. Yesterday like today Abuja, venue of the WEF is a ghost town. Government offices and banks are closed for the duration of the meeting. It is meant to ‘facilitate’ traffic flow, and euphemism for  fear of Boko Haram.

I digress. Last week I went ‘AWOL’(Absent without leave).I was missing this page. I apologize to  those who keep a date with this column. I give a ‘damn’ about you, my readers.

I won’t the buck to the muses for failing  to ‘inspire’ me last week. They were blameless. I won’t also blame the writer’s ‘block’. The only ‘block’ I would probably blame was the ones mounted by the military to regulate inter state traffic. It heavy traffic and  often    avoidable accident. Sometime it stretched upwards to miles. Invariably, motorists are compelled to snake slowly to the actual spot of the checks and if you are lucky, you will  simply drive without any scrutiny.

I have seen a couple of vehicles  dented and some badly, in the insane desperation to  get ahead from the sea of automobile at such points.

No. I was simply overwhelmed by the dizzying events of the week. They all happened at incredible speed. The  day literally pounced me while transit and therefore, unprepared. I made a mental note to comment Ahmed Gulak, the sacked presidential adviser. But time was the enemy as I drove through several checkpoints to get to my destination slowed needlessly by 3 hours.  That is my excuse for disappearing.

Gulak got it coming. I was tempted to say it served him right. In a way his shallowness typified the government and the man he so ingloriously served. As political adviser,   he discharged his like a motor park tout -constantly ‘head hunting’ passengers, bickering and quarrelling.  He would be remembered for  desecrating the office the venerated Chuba  Okadigbo, the late Senate President, once occupied.

In the Second Republic, as Political Adviser to President Shagari, Okadigbo brought a certain intellectual swagger to the office. An ebullient man, he  had enough  panache and linguistic flamboyance to soften hardened  political hearts. President Shagari was not a political neophyte like , still  Okadigbo still shone.

And Gulak? He was pedestrian and  betrayed  an unhealthy  predilection to  falsehood. He fancied himself as the defender-in-chief of the regime. He was unsparing of critics of  his principal. He  had an annoying quality that earned him public odium. Among his constituents, his name evokes the loathing image of a ‘lap dog’. Since he  saw himself as a ‘defender’ of presidential goofs than adviser for the exalted  office he once undeservedly occupied, he was unsparing of opponents of the regime taking them head . He, along with Metuh,  PDP spokesman, another propagandist and the ‘attack’ lion, Okupe constituted the  ‘tripod’ of ignominy in standing truth and history their Still Gulak out shone the two in  public odium rating.

Rather than strategizing for the president and breaking  new political  frontiers ,the former aide courted  new enemies. His sack was long over due. I wonder where Gulak would settle now.

 

