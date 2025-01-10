‘Character defines man’, Tinubu waxes lyrical over newly promoted ADC

President Bola Tinubu, Thursday in Abuja, congratulated his Aide-de-Camp, Col. Nurudeen Alowonle Yusuf, for his promotion. He described him as a reliable office

By Danlami Nmodu

President Bola Tinubu, Thursday in Abuja, congratulated his Aide-de-Camp, Col. Nurudeen Alowonle Yusuf, for his promotion. He described him as a reliable officer, deserving of elevation in rank.

This was contained in a statement signed by Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President (Information & Strategy) Thursday.

Lt. Col. Yusuf was promoted to Colonel by Nigerian Army Promulgation AHQ MS/G1/300/252/2 on 19 December 2024. The rank’s seniority took effect on 22 September 2023.

“You all know Nurudeen Alowonle Yusuf. He carries a lot of responsibilities. I am joyous that the military authorities have promoted my ADC.

“He is worthy of the promotion, and I am very happy for him. Nurudeen is a diligent and reliable officer with the right temperament. I believe he will go farther and farther in his profession.

“We are with you. We love and really care about you. We will continue to do so. Character defines man, and it has defined you. With your promotion, you are highly respected. From the bottom of my heart, I congratulate you. We thank God for you.

“May God bless our armed forces and keep them safe,” the President said.

The President commended the ADC’s wife for “keeping the home front steady, calm, and reliable” while he served the nation.

Col. Yusuf thanked the President for the confidence reposed in him to serve as Aide-de-Camp since May 2023, pledging his loyalty to him and the country.

“I stand here today filled with immense gratitude and humility as I reflect on this remarkable occasion of my decoration with the rank of Colonel in the Nigerian Army. This moment is a personal milestone and a testament to the enduring values of the unwavering support of those around me.

“First and foremost, I thank the Almighty Allah for His grace, guidance, and blessings upon my career and life. Without Him, this day would not have been possible.

“To His Excellency, the President and Commander-in-Chief, I am deeply honoured by the privilege to be granted promotion to this enviable rank. I wish to use this unique opportunity to restate that your leadership and trust have been a source of inspiration, and serving as your Aide-de-Camp has been a profound privilege and the highest honour of my career.

“Thank you for your confidence in me and for being here to share in this special moment,” he said.

Governor Abdul Rahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara State, National Security Adviser ⁠Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, Ministers for State Defence Dr Bello Mohammad Matawalle, Chief of Defence Staff ⁠General Christopher Gwabin Musa, Chief of Army Staff ⁠Lieutenant General Olufemi Olatubosun Oluyede, and Inspector General of Police Kayode Egbetokun attended the State House event.

The ADC’s mother, ⁠Hajia Kudirat Yusuf, his wife, Mrs Ganiyat Adeola Yusuf, and daughter, Miss Iman Abiodun Yusuf, were in attendance.