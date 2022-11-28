Channel your grievances through appropriate quarters, Adeleke tells NURTW

By Joshua Oladipo

Gov. Ademola Adeleke of Oshun has urged aggrieved leaders of the National Road Transport Union Workers ( NURTW) to channel their grievances through the appropriate quarters and not take the law into their hands .

This is contained in a statement issued by Adeleke’s Chief Press Secretary , Malam Rasheed Olawale in Osogbo.

Adeleke warned against violence among transport workers’ unions in the state.

He directed security agencies to ensure safety of lives and property within the areas affected by the protest .

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that there was a protest in some motorparks in Osogbo by NURTW) leaders trying to gain control of motorparks.

NAN reports that some union members protested in Old garage motorparl , Okefia, Olaiya and Aregbe.

The union members are struggling for supremacy over who controls motorparks.

NAN reports that rival groups blocked roads preventing easy acces and scaring away passerby.

NAN reports that security personnel have also brought the situation under controll.

The city of Osogbo has been calm while security agents protrol major motorparks and black-spots prone to violence . (NAN )