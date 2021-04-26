The Police Campaign Against Cultism and Other Vices (POCACOV) has called on youths to always channel their energies on positive ventures that will facilitate their future aspirations.

The National Coordinator of POCACOV, CSP Ebere Amaraizu, made the call on Monday at Aku community in Igboetiti Local Government Area of Enugu State during a youth summit.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the summit, with the theme: “The Role of the Youths in Nation Building’’, was organised by Igbo-Etiti Youth Forum (IEYF).

Amaraizu said youths had wider space and energies which they must make judicious use of and channel their energies to things that would enhance self discovery, innovations and strategic leadership directions.

The coordinator attributed lack of focus on the part of some youths to their inability to discover their potentials.

“Such unfocussed lifestyle triggers the issue of cutting corners, involvement in violent behaviours, cultism and other vices; all these help in misdirecting their goals.

“These negative tendencies equally make them vulnerable to some mischief makers who will be telling them things they will like to hear,’’ he said.

Amaraizu urged youths to remain focussed and be law abiding.

The Executive Chairman of Igboetiti council area, Mrs Nkechi Ugwu-Oju, commended IEYF for organising the seminar.

Ugwu-Oji implored youths to always engage themselves in ventures that would promote development, peace, safety and security.

The Chairman of the occasion, Chief Chiedozie Ugwu, noted that the organisers of the event had repositioned the mindset of the youth in the council area for positive development.

Ugwu advised youths not to lose focus but engage in meaningful activities that would bring development to the council area and the state in general.

Earlier, President of IEYF, Mr Arthur Eze, said that the objective of the summit was to bring the youth in Igboetiti together to rub minds on positive engagements.

He described the forum as a non-governmental socio-cultural organisation, with the mission to galvanise the potentials of the youth for active involvement in politics as well as promotion of education and good governance.

“We are achieving our objectives through citizens’ engagement, using the platforms of educational and developmental programmes, seminars and outreaches.

“To further enhance our development-driven objectives, we will unite all youth associations across the 14 communities in Igboetiti council area,’’ Eze said. (NAN)

