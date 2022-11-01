By Muhammad Lawal

Gov. Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State, on Tuesday appealed to Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) to rechanel unused COVID-19 assistance to fast track agricultural development in the country.Bagudu made the plea while playing host to a delegation of the bank led by Alhaji Sabi’u Awwal, officials of the Federal Ministries of Agriculture and Finance, at the Government House, Birnin Kebbi.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the team is in Kebbi on a three-day appraisal mission of agricultural potential of the state under the Phase II of the National Food Security Programme (NSFP).The programme is being implemented with support from the bank.He observed that the world food structure had remained precarious, adding that the situation had been worsened by recent flood disaster in the country and other parts of the globe.

The governor also commended IsDB for actively supporting Nigeria in various fields at both federal and state levels.Bagudu noted with satisfaction that Nigeria had introduced policies to facilitate quest for food security as evident in the establishment of National Food Security Council chaired by President Muhammad Buhari with himself as the Vice Chairman of the council.He expressed delight with the feat achied by the state government towards reinvigorating agricultural production which paved way for the state to becoming rice hub in the country.This, he said, attracted representatives from the Repbulic of Benin and Republic of Niger to attend the 2021 Rice Festival in Birnin Kebbi with a view to studying paddy cultivation.He recalled that Northern Governors’ Forum had sent a delegation to IsDB, to explore areas of cooperation on livestock production, especially goat rearing aimed at hastening food security and poverty reduction.Earlier, Mr Joel Aiki, Permanent Secretary, Kebbi State Ministry of Agriculture, said the bank was conducting simultaneous mission in Kebbi, Kwara, Ekiti and Kano States, to appraise implementation of the Phase II of the NFSP.He said it was in recognition of the achievements recorded under the Phase I of the scheme in Gombe, Yobe and Anambra States that the Federal Government expanded the scope of the scope of the programme in Kebbi under its Phase II.Aiki said the gesture was in recognition of untiring efforts of Gov. Bagudu in agricultural growth in Kebbi and the country at large.

In his remarks, the Team Lead, Awwal said Kebbi had become the food basket of Nigeria under the stewardship of Bagudu.He said the team would hold extensive discussions with relevant officials of the state government and interact with farmers on different components of agriculture after which the members would summit report to the management of IsDB for implementation.Awwal revealed that the IsDB delegation would focus attention on cattle fattening, sorghum and rice cultivation in view of the position of Kebbi as the vanguard of rice production in Nigeria.He disclosed that the project entailed 33 million US dollars of which the bank would provide 30 million dollars, while the federal and state governments would contribute 3 million US dollars to the scheme.The team leader said two million dollars would be made available as revolving fund for Kebbi to be domiciled in bank with Islamic Sharia compliance for 100,000 beneficiaries including men, women and youth. (NAN)

