Change of Baton: Maj-Gen Alaya Assumes Leadership As 25th Director-General of DICON

The Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria (DICON) has witnessed a new dawn as Major General Babatunde Ibrahim Alaya officially assumed duty as the 25th Director General (DG) following a formal handover ceremony held on Wednesday, 30 April 2025 at the DICON House Boardroom, Kaduna.

General Alaya, a versatile, seasoned senior officer, graduated with Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering from United States Military Academy, West Point. He was commissioned Second Lieutenant on 31 May 1997 into the Nigerian Army Electrical and Mechanical Engineer (NAEME) Corps as a member of the 43rd Regular Course.

General Alaya, who is known for his technical skills, has held Command, staff and instructional appointments in the NA, where he performed excellently particularly when he was Commander, 107 Division Equipment Support. Until his recent appointment as the 25th DG DIXON, General Alaya was the immediate past Commander of the Command Engineering Depot, Kaduna where his ingenuity and innovative initiative in rebuilding, refurbishment and manufacturing of military platforms were monumental as he was credited with notable strides which enhanced technical equipment for the NA. He is a Fellow of the Nigerian Society of Engineers.

Speaking at the ceremony, Major General Aniedi Edet, the outgone DG who is proceeding to a new role as Director of Naval/ Air Integration Research at the Nigerian Army Heritage and Future Center, expressed gratitude to God Almighty for a successful tenure. “My movement is a routine and expected exigency of military service, for which I am happy to embrace new prospects after 21 months in DICON,” he said.

General Edet further expressed his appreciation to the Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for allowing him to serve in his capacity.

He also thanked the Honourable Minister of State for Defence for his supervisory role that saw to the outstanding successes achieved during his tenure.

General Edet also appreciated the Chief of Defence Staff and Service Chiefs for their respective supports, which repositioned the corporation for optimal production.

General Edet described his successor as a pillar of excellence. He expressed confidence in the capacity of the new DG while promising to support him where necessary.

General Edet urged all DICON Management staff to equally support the Major General Alaya to achieve even more in the attainment of the Military Industrial Complex dreams. He asserted that the unprecedented achievements recorded during his tenure wouldn’t have been possible without the quantum support from these committed staff.

In his remarks, General Alaya described his appointment as a rare privilege and promised to do his best to uphold the confidence bestowed on him by the President, Honourable Minister of Defence, Honourable Minister of State for Defence, Chief of Defence Staff and Chief of Army Staff.

Major General Alaya congratulated the outgone DG for facilitating the signing of the DICON Act 2023 which has given a strategic focus for the corporation to attain the ideal status of Military Industrial Complex to provide the defence needs for the Armed Forces of Nigeria and other para-military agencies.

He lauded his predecessor’s leadership and achievements and pledged to consolidate his past gains. He wished General Edet continued success and God’s guidance in his new appointment.

Highlights of the ceremony included guided tour of Ordnance Factory at Kakuri, signing of handover notes, presentation of the Command flag, as well as a group photograph.