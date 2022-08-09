CHAN Eagles: 4 Rangers FC players get invitation

By Nicholas Obisike

Four players of Rangers International FC of Enugu have been called up to the preliminary 35- man list of the CHAN Eagles for qualifiers to the 2023 competition in Algeria.

The club Media Officer, Nobert Okolie, disclosed this in a statement in Enugu on Monday, saying that the players got invitation to the national camp.

He said they made it to the 35-man list of invited players from the domestic league by coach Salisu Yusuf due to their performance at the concluded season.

According to the statement, captain of the club, Tope Olusesi, makes a return to the Super Eagles B team after being in the team that played against Mexico in an international friendlyat USA recently.

Other players include Chidiebere Nwobodo, Kenechukwu Agu and Ossy Martins who got their first invitation to the national team.

According to the statement, Nwobodo said that the invitation was a big honour and he is ready to grab the opportunity with both hands.

” I hope to be a good ambassador of Rangers FC in the national camp and do my best to make the cut for the team that will tackle Ghana in the two-legged qualifiers,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeiria (NAN) reports that the camp will open on Wednesday in Abuja as the The Eagles team B will square up against Black Galaxies.

The first leg would take place in Accra, Ghana on Aug. 28 with the return encounter scheduled for the MKO Abiola National Stadium, Abuja on Sept. 3.

Winner of the two legs on aggregate will earn a berth at the 7th African Nations Championship finals to be staged at Algeria in 2023.(NAN)

