Chams Plc wins Fintech platinum award

Chams Plc, a financial technology organisation, has won Fintech platinum award for paving ways for Fintech industry to take-off and thrive in Nigeria and Africa.

Mr Ade Bajomo, President, Fintech Association of Nigeria (FintechNGR), presented the award to the companyat the maiden edition of Fintech Platinum Awards on Tuesday, in Lagos.Bajomo said that Chams’s outstanding works of excellence in the Fintech space were not just profound, but fundamental catalyst for changes which had brought huge economic, security and social growth to Nigeria.“

The company has achieved success through large scale projects such as pioneering works on e-payment through formation of value cards in collaboration with six top Nigerian banks.“Others includes identity management through the first successful implementation of the Nigerian National Identification, establishment of the INEC Voters Database and Cards, SIMREG databases for NCC and telecommunications.“In addition, it is the first home-grown company to be listed in the Guinness Book of Records for setting up the mega ChamsCity Digital Mall and also the first computer technology company listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange,” he said.Bajomo noted that Chams implemented the Nigeria’s Biometric Verification Number (BVN) which helped to solve the identity crises, to a large extent and curtailed fraud in the Nigeria banking system.In his remarks, Mr Demola Aladekomo, Founder and Chairman of Chams Plc., called for a smart regulation that would deepen the sector.According to him, this will attract more investments and transform lives through increased opportunities for the teeming African youths.Aladekomo, who was represented by Mr Gavin Young, the Group Managing Director, Chams Plc, appreciated the FintechNGR for the recognition and award.“Our aim is not to relent but to keep innovating and promoting Fintech solutions for a myriad of social and economic challenges faced by Nigeria and beyond.“The objectives of the award was to celebrate the best of Fintech Innovators and Startups who have contributed to the Nigerian economy, deepened collaboration amongst individuals and corporate institutions.”Those using innovation to solve national challenges, create employment, put Nigeria at the centre of innovation in Africa, and as a force to reckon with in the global tech landscape.“FintechNGR believes that these will ultimately prepare the nation to play actively in the Fourth Industrial Revolution,” he said.The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Chams Plc is a Nigerian company, that has been in Fintech business for over 38 years.Chams Plc was listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange and is well-known for having championed e-payment, identity management and other major initiatives in Nigeria. (NAN)

