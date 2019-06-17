Chambers of Commerce contest: ACCI training centre makes list of world’s best 5

By Ibrahim Mohammed

#TrackNigeria – The Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI) whose capacity building arm is known as Business Entrepreneurial Skills and Technology (BEST) Centre has been rated as one of the best five Chambers of Commerce education projects in the world out of 75 entries.

The feat was achieved at the International Chambers of Commerce competition which took place recently, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

“BEST is the only such institution from Africa and the first time Nigeria will be so honoured at the competition, says Provost of the Centre, Prof. Adesoji Adesugba.

Adesugba, who spoke to ACCI, in house publication Chamber Telegragh said “I felt tall representing my Chamber, my country Nigeria, and indeed Africa, while standing amongst the best in the world’’.

He also said that the rating is an achievement for the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines an Agriculture (NACCIMA).

The Provost pointed out that “the support I got from NACCIMA National President, Hajia Saratu Iya Aliyu and all the NACCIMA delegation was phenomenal.

‘‘This achievement belongs to the whole NACCIMA and will be so presented, I thank the Immediate Past President of ACCI, Tony Ejinkenoye for laying the foundation for success and also ensuring we put in for the competition’’.

For her part National President of NACCIMA Hajia Saratu Iya Aliyu who was at the event in Rio de Janerio, said “I am happy that the quality of the education project presented by the ACCI BEST Centre is of international standard and is the best from Africa, I am proud that a NACCIMA Centre is among the best five in the world, I congratulate ACCI President, Prince Adetokunbo Kayode and the whole ACCI for a job well done, we are all happy at this development”.

Meanwhile, immediate past President of NACCIMA, Iyalode Alaba Lawson, has congratulated the Provost of the ACCI BEST Centre, saying a Adesugba was “a right peg in a right hole”.

She further admonished the Provost, who is also the Chairman of NACCIMA Education Committee that “the success of your outings in Rio should please be extended to NACCIMA”.

President of the Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Prince Adetokunbo Kayode, SAN, said “this achievement coming out of the BEST Centre is an admirable feat and I am very proud of Prof and his team led by Victoria Akai, the director. I know how long hours of hard work has been put into making the BEST Centre truly the best internationally in less than two years of establishment. All the members of ACCI salute you, we are proud of you, well done’’.

Newsdiaryonline recalls that BEST Centre was established by the ACCI with the main objective of operating a world-class learning centre for the development and improvement of entrepreneurship, technology and other vocational skills. It is a response to the massive skills gap and employability problem existing in Nigeria.

