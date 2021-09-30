Chamber of Commerce in Japan celebrates Nigeria at 61

The Nigerian Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Japan (NCCIJ) has congratulated Nigeria at her 61st Independence celebration. In a congratulatory message communicated to the Embassy of Federal Republic of Nigeria, Tokyo and published in the Japanese financial newspaper, The Nikkei .

The message signed by the Executive Chairman of NCCIJ, Engr. Ochade M. Osekwe expressed Chamber’ s happiness that Nigeria has enjoyed 61 years of nationhood and also enjoyed 61 years of cordial diplomatic relationship with Japan.

Engr.Ochade reiterated that the Chamber has engaged the newly appointed Nigerian Ambassador to Japan, His Excellency Husaini Abubakar Moriki to find means of increasing the bilateral trades between Nigeria and Japan and boosting Nigeria’s economic diversification policy.

According to him, it is regrettable that most ships that exported goods to Nigeria returned empty to their various destinations while country like Japan is untapped ground for export of goods from Nigeria.

Ochade stated that he led the Chamber’s council members accompanied by the Chief Economist to the Chamber, Dr.Ogbonna Onyeisi and Chamber’s Vice President , Watanabe Koichi to pay courtesy visit to Ambassador on September, 10, 2021, where they had heart-to-heart discussions on how the Chamber can play pivotal roles to increase the bilateral trade between Nigeria and Japan and also increase the inflows of foreign direct investments, FDIs from Asia .

He also stated that the Chamber has facilitated the signing of inter-Parliamentary Pact between Nigeria House of Representatives and Japanese Parliament in 2019 and planning to participate in trade missions and trade fairs in Nigeria from 2022.

As Nigeria celebrates her independence and also celebrates 61 years of cordial diplomatic relation with Japan, now is a good time to harness what Nigeria and Japan can offer to each other in terms of expansion of trade, tourism and sustainable economic cooperations, he concluded.

