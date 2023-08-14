Challenging The New Ministers

By Dakuku Peterside

Three recent developments are the focus of people with a keen interest in the

political affairs of Nigeria at the moment. The first is whether ECOWAS, which

means Nigeria, in real terms, will go to war in Niger Republic. The second is

the brouhaha over the Naira versus Dollar exchange rate, having severely

affected the living standards of a broad spectrum of Nigerians. The third and

by no means the least has far reaching implications on the shape, form and

character of the Tinubu presidency. This is the next Federal Executive Council

with raging questions on whether or not the incoming Ministers are the

“messiahs” Nigerians expect. In my view, one packs the most weight of these

three significant developments. It is the quality, capacity and effectiveness of

these Ministers appointed by the President and Commander-in-Chief. I hold

this view since the impact of our cabinet Ministers on policy and their

individual momentum is what could directly determine the quality of

governance and, by extension, the living standards in our country now and in

the near future. Not surprising, the stakes were high and the tension palpable

until the President released the list of ministers . From informed commentaries

so far, it is evident the list was received with mixed feelings.

There were huge expectations that technocrats, intellectuals, politicians with

proven record of performance and highly skilled and talented Nigerians would

dominate the cabinet. Some feel this expectation still needs to be fully met,

given that the new-mint cabinet is dominated by old political war-horses with a

sprinkling of professionals, youths and women.

Although inferentially, the President is expected to choose persons of good

character, integrity and capacity for his team of cabinet Ministers, politics is

not arithmetic. Political exigencies sometimes trump these qualities in the

melting pot of choice of ministerial nominees. The President, as Head of State

and leader of his party, must strike a delicate balance between the conflicting

intricacies inherent in making such choices. Therefore, it is not uncommon to

find tainted persons, political jobbers and hollow men make their way to the

cabinet. Politics will always be politics and not necessarily about what is best

for the President, the government he leads or the Nigerian people. But that is

where base or mundane considerations also end.

We have arrived the business end of things for a government in which citizens

have invested so much expectations now that those nominated as Ministers

have been screened and cleared by the Senate. With the confirmation, they

must now work hard for the country. Regardless of who nominated them or

how they were nominated and got cleared by Senate. It does not matter if

some had to bow-and-go with the attendant drama. Or making the list by

being somebody’s stooge or friend, the most important thing is that they have

made it to the cabinet. The point to note is Nigerians have expectations of the

new Ministers. The current social and economic crisis occasioned by the

agenda of the President to transform the economy and make it viable now and

in the future creates a fait accompli scenario for hard work by those in the

policy engineering room of the Administration. It remains to be said that in this

period of unmitigated uncertainties, the new Ministers hold the key to driving

the President’s vision and implementing policies that will lead Nigeria to a

better position socially, economically and politically.

Ministers occupy the highest office in the Executive wing of the ruling elite.

Ministers, as individuals and as a collective, can significantly influence a

country’s economic trajectory and quality of governance. One major success

factor of the famed Asian Tigers is the quality of input to policy making and

effective implementation of sound fiscal policies resulting in better

development outcomes. Singapore’s technocratic model is a ready reference.

Their Ministers were at the fore of policy articulation and implementations. The

exact opposite is true of most sub-Saharan African countries. In Nigeria, most

Ministers in the past could hardly lived up to expectations where they ought to

have added more value. They were simply passengers to nowhere. In the

end, these category of persons in the Federal cabinet are proof that more

than crude loyalty to personalities is required to keep a ministerial position.

Nigerians expect no less and demand even more now.

Our new Ministers must dare to be different. This is a new epoch and a time to

get it right if Nigeria would achieve socio-economic emancipation. It would be

unconscionable for Ministers to expect red- carpet treatment and excessive

office perks at this time the country is going through severe economic

turbulence. The least we expect is for Ministers to roll up their sleeves from

day one and go to work. They should refrain from pursuing an individualistic

and narrow interests. They must eschew vision that conflicts with the

overarching vision of the President. Instead, as Ministers of the Government

of the Federation, they must make out time to engage with the President to

internalise and understand his vision for the country and how their respective

roles will align to achieve high quality governance, prosperity and citizen

satisfaction.

The President also has the responsibility of setting the agenda, giving policy

direction, spelling out goals and timelines for the Ministers. Ministers must

know that the country’s current mood, which is more pessimistic, gloomy and

tense, must be systematically turned around through their actions, policies

and altruism. By reason of greater awareness in the polity, the masses will

resist any flagrant display of opulence and hedonism by the new Ministers.

The average Nigerian is in economic pain and the Ministers must by their own

lifestyles provide hope for a better Nigeria.

Nigerians want Ministers who can exhibit innovative thinking and demonstrate

the capacity to develop practical, impact-oriented solutions. They desire and

deserve Ministers as public servants with creative ideas to overcome the

challenges we face as a people. Nigerians yearn for leaders who can unleash

transformative action towards development and the new cabinet is expected

to deliver no less. Any Minister with the archaic “I have come to chop” mindset

will come to the shocking realization that this is the digital age of Nigeria.

Youths and other stakeholders are gearing up to hold all officer holders,

especially the Ministers, accountable and responsible for their actions in

office. These savvy Gen Z advocates, although political neophytes, are armed

with the democratisation of social media to advocate for transparency, justice,

fairness and the rule of law. They have a strong voice and would make

everyone hear them loud and clear. In recent years, they have communicated

that they would actively engage in the political process and their expectations

must be addressed. Let none take this demographic for granted.

Those on the watchtower to monitor government performance must remember

that Nigeria has had good Ministers in the past whose work is worthy of

emulation. As the watching citizens expect the new Ministers to live up to the

lofty standards of the past, they are further enjoined to make time to learn

more about these past Ministers to improve their performance. One such

effective Minister was Dr. Ngozi Okonjo- Iweala. Though not perfect, her

dedication to duty and Nigeria is self-evident. She embodied that strength of

character and demonstrated a determination to succeed where others have

failed. She had the mental rigour to push for reforms and changes that had

short-term and long-term impact. Her restless creativity and boundless

passion for serving Nigeria were infectious. Okonjo-Iweala came and served

Nigeria rather than being served by Nigeria. Time will fail us to begin an

enumeration of her successes as a Minister who served two different

Administrations. But her work in securing debt cancellation for Nigeria was

notable. These impactful achievements are chronicled in various books and

online resources. They make good resource and research material for the

incoming Ministers. Akinwumi Adesina is forever remembered for his

innovative agricultural policies that served people experiencing poverty. If a

Minister wants to be among this league of much- loved ministers in Nigeria,

now is the time to plan and work to create a legacy.

Ministers ought to be change agents. Nigerians like to feel the passion,

patriotism, integrity, creativity and inclusiveness that should be the hallmark of

democratic leadership. They should possess excellent communication skills,

expertise in the subject matter related to their portfolio, critical and strategic

thinking skills, adaptability and resilience to succeed in performing their roles.

Besides, Ministers should understand that the mechanisms of governance,

public administration and policy-making are essential for a Minister to manage

his or her portfolio effectively. They should have a genuine commitment to

serving the public and positively impacting citizens’ lives. Ministers, as heads

of ministries, constitute the instrumentality of government functions. The

government implements all her policies through the Ministries, Departments

and Agencies (MDAs) running a civil service structure that is apolitical and

designed to serve the government of the day. It is important to note that no

individual may possess all these qualities equally. However, striving to develop

and exhibit them can contribute to effective leadership and governance.

The sum total output of government MDAs roughly corresponds with the total

productivity of government in terms of policy creation and execution as well as

procedural and operational efficiencies. This much should be clear to those

appointed by this Administration. Based on the above, the principal function of

the Minister is to organise, manage and direct all material and human

resources available to the ministry

to achieve their set mandate in line with the dominant ideology, goals and

aspirations of this government. Therefore, ministers must see themselves as

both the voice of the government and the voice of the people and the

voiceless.

Finally, the role of a federal Minister is significant. Therefore, all newly

appointed ministers should consider serving Nigeria in their respective

capacities a great honour. They must be guided by transparency in decision-

making, managing resources and accountability. Ministers must work to script

with ingenuity in line with the philosophy that to whom much is given, much is

also expected. Ministers must acknowledge they are responsible to the

people, the Constitution of Nigeria and the President. The nation is looking up

to the new Ministers to uplift it from the subsisting social and economic

quagmire. This is a task Ministers can only fail to their peril. My dear

compatriots, fellow countrymen and women, congratulations on your

respective appointment.

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

