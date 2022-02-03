Chairmanship aspirant tasks state APC chairmen on challenges ahead

Malam Saliu Mustapha, one of the All Progressives Congress (APC) national chairmanship aspirant, has charged the newly inaugurated state chairmen of the party to brace up for the challenges ahead.



He said this in a statement by his media aide, Mr Dapo Okubanjo on Thursday in Abuja shortly after the inauguration of the State Executive Committees (SECs) of the party in Abuja.



“It is a good thing to see that the path to our National Convention on Feb. 26. has been further brightened with the inauguration of new chairmen at state level by the Caretaker and Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) of our party.



“While I congratulate the new SECs, especially the chairmen,I also believe it’s the best time to appeal to all party members to consider group interest in line with our party’s reconcilation move and rally behind them.



“It will also be good for the new party leaders at the state to extend a hand of fellowship to all aggrieved party members,”he said.



Mustapha, also Turaki of the Ilorin Emirate, advised the new state executives to brace up for the battle ahead.



“Now that the ceremony in Abuja is over, our state executive members have to now be focused on the big task ahead.



“We have elections coming up in almost exactly 12 months time so it is high time we began to close ranks to confront the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and their antics.



“I’m pledging that If elected as the party’s National Chairman, I will do all that is necessary to make your jobs easier, ahead of the 2023 general elections.



“You won’t be left to carry the burden alone with me on the saddle and this is a promise that I will keep, especially with my experience in party administration,” he said.



Mustapha also urged all APC members to cooperate with the new chairmen to enable them succeed.(NAN)

