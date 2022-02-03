Chairmanship aspirant tasks state APC chairmen on challenges ahead

February 3, 2022 Chimezie Godfrey Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project, News, Politics, Project 0



Malam Saliu Mustapha, of the All Congress (APC) national chairmanship aspirant, has charged the newly inaugurated state chairmen of the party to brace up for the challenges ahead.


He said in a statement by media aide, Mr Dapo Okubanjo on Thursday in Abuja shortly after the inauguration of the State Executive Committees (SECs) of the party in Abuja.


“It is a good thing to see that the path to our National Convention on Feb. 26. has been further brightened the inauguration of chairmen at state level by the Caretaker and Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) of our party.


“While I congratulate the SECs, especially the chairmen,I also believe it’s the best time to appeal to all party members to consider group interest in line our party’s reconcilation move and rally behind them.


“It will also be good for the party leaders at the state to extend a hand of fellowship to all aggrieved party members,”he said.


Mustapha, also Turaki of the Ilorin Emirate, advised the state executives to brace up for the battle ahead.


“Now that the ceremony in Abuja is over, our state executive members have to now be focused on the big task ahead.


“We have elections coming up in almost exactly 12 months time so it is high time we began to close ranks to confront the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and their antics.


“I’m pledging that If elected as the party’s National Chairman, I will do all that is necessary to make your jobs easier, ahead of the 2023 general elections.


“You won’t be left to carry the burden alone on the saddle and is a promise that I will keep, especially my experience in party administration,” he said.


Mustapha also urged all APC members to cooperate the chairmen to enable succeed.(NAN)

Tags: ,