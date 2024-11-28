Chairman of traditional rulers lauds Gov Mbah’s N971.84b budget for 2025

His Royal Majesty, Igwe Samuel Asadu, the Chairman, Enugu State Traditional Rulers Council, says the N971.84b estimated budget presented by Gov Peter Mbah to Enugu State House of Assembly on Tuesday is a good news and inclusive prosperity to the state.

Asadu the Traditional Ruler of Edem-Ani Ogwugwu Ancient Kingdom in Nsukka LG said this in Nsukka on Wednesday while speaking with our correspondent, he said Enugu State never had it so good of a governor who is so determined and in a hurry to transform the entire state with massive infrastructures.

” The 2025 budget is a very ambitious budget of inclusivity and anticipation, traditional rulers are happy and proud to be part of massive achievements of the present administration.

“It’s Mbah’s commitment to transform the state with massive infrastructures that made him to dedicate

a large sum of N837.9 billion on capital expenditures while

N133.1 billion will be for recurrent expenditures,”he said.

He said the governor had again demonstrated his love for education as the ‘power house’ in human development by given education sector the highest allocation of N320.6 billion in the budget.

According to the governor, some of the projects the capital budget would be channeled into include; the completion of 260 smart schools and ultra-modern hospitals,

First phase of New Enugu City, the dualization of the Abakpa-Opi Nsukka road, and upgrade of Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium among others.

Asadu noted that, this the first time Enugu State budget reached N900b, Mbah is fulfilling his election campaign promise of growing the state Gross Domestic Product (GDP) from $4.4 billion to $30 billion, is already progress.

He said, according to the budget presentation the difference between this 2024 budget and 2025 budget is over N450b because while 2024 budget is N521.5b the 2025 budget is N971.84b

representing 86.4 per cent increase.

The chairman described Mbah as a game changer and urged Enugu State residents to continue to give maximum support to Mbah’s administration by keying into his programmes and policies as well as paying their tax to the state promptly.

“We should continue to support the administration in the state in its determination to massively transform the state with infrastructures as well as make Enugu State the best economy among states in the country,”Asadu added.

It would be recalled that, Gov Peter Mbah of Enugu on Tuesday presented an estimated 2025 budget of N971.84 billion, tagged, “Exponential Growth and Inclusive Prosperity”to Enugu State House of Assembly.