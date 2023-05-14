Chairman of Ailes Group, Onuoha, receives Champion Newspaper Heroes of the year award

By Chimezie Godfrey

The chairman of Ailes Group, High Chief Michael Onuoha, yesterday, alongside other dignitaries and prominent Nigerians, received the Champion Newspaper Heroes of the year 2022 award in Lagos.

The event which held at the prestigious Eko Convention Centre of Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island brought together top most players and leaders in government, Oil&Gas, energy, properties/real estate, banking and others in what is best described as a gathering of the industry champions.

The carefully selected recipients of the revered award by Champion Newspaper, one of Nigeria’s oldest surviving journalism behemoth, were recognized and awarded for their various contributions to both the economy as well as human development and for nurturing the wellbeing of citizens and the country at large.

The event recognized the outstanding contributions of individuals who have made a positive impact in their field and inspired others to make a difference, especially in the AILES group.

The AILES Group, an indigenous player in the Oil & Gas, Logistics, Power & Energy, and numerous other sectors that contribute significantly to the Nigerian economy were recognized for their corporate strides over the years that has brought tremendous impact on the Nigerian economy over the years

Alongside the chairman of Ailes Group, all the recipients were honored for their excellent accomplishments in a variety of categories, including politics, healthcare, education, social impact, environmental sustainability, and community leadership.

Top on the list of the 34 distinguished recipients are Retired Brigadier-General Mohamed Buba Marwa, Chairman of, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA who was conferred with the Man of the Year Award; United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc (Bank of The Year); Mrs. Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe, the MD/CEO, Fidelity Bank Plc (Banker of the Year); Chief Ayo Adebanjo, Afenifere Leader, Life Achievement Award; Governors Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State (Governor of the Year); Ademola Adeleke of Osun State (Governor of the Year, Good Governance); Abdullahi Audu Sule of Nasarawa State (Good Corporate Governance & Integrity in Leadership Award); Prince Dapo Abiodun (Executive Governor of Ogun State) – Investment Friendly Governor of the Year; Dr. Samuel Ortom, Governor of Benue State (Courage in Leadership Award); Governor Simon Bako Lalong of Plateau State (Governor of the Year on Security); and the Minister of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs, Senator George Akume (Pillar of Democracy Award).

Others awardees are Princess Dr. Folashade Omotade- Outstanding Female Personality of the Year; Senator Daisy Ehanire Danjuma -Business Woman of the Year; Parallex Bank Limited (Most Innovative Bank of the Year); Heirs Insurance Company Ltd (Digital Hub of Insurance of the Year); Mr. Babajide A. Sipe (Manager of the Year); Chief Dr. Cyril Onyekwelu Umunna Ajagu (Most Outstanding Savvy Investor of the Year); Prof. Umar Garba Danbatta (Most Outstanding Regulator of the Year); Chief Abraham Otti (Mighty Mighty), (Heart of Gold); High Chief Michael Onuoha (Most Innovative Brand CEO of the Year); Alhaji Monsurudeen Oloyede Bello OBE (Public Servant of the Year); Hon. Chief (Mrs.) Nike Akande (Outstanding Amazon of the Year); Mr. Donald Duke (Most Outstanding South-South Personality of the Year) and Standard Chartered Bank (Child Education Support Bank of the Year).

Speaking on the award as the Most Innovative Brand CEO of the Year, High Chief Michael Onuoha (Eriri Ego) said the award recognition was meant to further promote the business philosophy of AILES Group and other landmark achievements of his organization over the years and that such a recognition is a positive development.

He said,”I am inspired to have been recognized this way and presented with this award acknowledging our modest contributions to the betterment of our society and in improving the business environment. This honor has increased my motivation to work harder and improve the lives of others around me as I have always strived to do” he said.

The event was attended by dignitaries, community leaders, and representatives from various organizations, who came together to celebrate the Champion Newspaper heroes and rejoice over their achievements. The ceremony featured inspiring stories of the finalists and their remarkable contributions.

The occasion also emphasized the function of the media in fostering social change for the betterment of the Nigerian society. The Champion Newspapers stressed their dedication to encouraging quality, creativity, and progress in the communities they serve.

“As a news organization, we believe in the power of storytelling to inspire positive change in our communities. The Heroes Award is one of the ways we showcase the incredible work being done by local heroes who are making a difference,” said Mr. Ugo Onuoha, Editor-in-Chief of The Champion Newspapers.

“The 2022 Heroes Award Retrospect Ceremony is a part of The Champion Newspapers’ ongoing commitment to promoting local heroes and inspiring others to make a positive impact in their fields and communities. And With a commitment to excellence and innovation, The Champion Newspapers is dedicated to informing, inspiring, and engaging its readers and building a strong and vibrant community.” he said.