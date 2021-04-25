The Chairman, Northern Speakers Forum, Alhaji Yusuf Zailani, has condemned the recent attacks by bandits and insurgents in Zamfara, Kaduna and Yobe, describing it as worrisome and tragic.



Zailani expressed his sympathy in a statement made available to newsmen in Kaduna on Saturday.



“I am personally touched by the unfortunate incidents, and I am commiserating with the government and people of Zamfara, Yobe as well as Kaduna State over the painful attacks,” he said.



Zailani who is also the Speaker of Kaduna State House of Assembly, said he was deeply saddened by the huge number of deaths recorded in Zamfara.



The death toll from the killings in Zamfara is said to be up to 90 while many people remained unaccounted for after the latest round of mayhem.



He also condemned the attack by Boko Haram insurgents on Friday in Geidam and the invasion of Greenfield University in Kaduna where many students were abducted.



Zailani noted that the attack on schools was a deliberate attempt to cripple the education system in the zone and called for collective action to defeat the terrorists.



He prayed for the repose of the souls of those killed, and for their families to bear the loss with fortitude.(NAN)

