Chairman Northern Speakers commiserates with Zamfara, Yobe, Kaduna over attacks

The Chairman, Northern Speakers Forum, Alhaji Yusuf Zailani, condemned the recent attacks by bandits and insurgents in Zamfara, Kaduna and Yobe, describing it as worrisome and tragic.


Zailani expressed his sympathy statement made available newsmen in Kaduna on .


“I am personally touched unfortunate incidents, and I am commiserating with the government and people of Zamfara, Yobe as well as Kaduna State over the painful attacks,” he said.


Zailani who is also the Speaker of Kaduna State House of , said he was deeply saddened huge number of deaths recorded in Zamfara.


The death toll from the killings in Zamfara is said up 90 while many people remained unaccounted for after the latest round of mayhem.


He also condemned the attack by on Friday in Geidam and the invasion of Greenfield University in Kaduna where many students were abducted.


Zailani noted that the attack on schools was a deliberate attempt cripple the education system in the zone and called for collective action defeat the terrorists.


He prayed for the repose of the souls of those killed, and for their families to bear the loss with fortitude.(NAN)

