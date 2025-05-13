Chairman, Enugu State traditional rulers tasks AGN on good leadership

HRM. Igwe Samuel Asadu, the Chairman of Traditional Rulers Council in Enugu State, has urged leadership of Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) Nsukka Satellite Zone, to continue to show good and responsible leadership on opportunities entrusted on them.

Asadu who is the Traditional Ruler of Edem-Ani Ogwugwu Ancient Kingdom in Nsukka Local Government Area said this on Tuesday when AGN Nsukka Satellite Zone paid him a courtesy visit in his palace.

He said good leadership would make the zone a good reference point among actors guilds in the country as well as help to attract more patronage from philanthropists, corporate organisations and general public.

“I encourage the AGN leadership to continue to be responsible stewards of the opportunities entrusted on them.

“With good leadership, Nsukka Satellite Zone will be the best in the country and will attract more patronage from philanthropists, corporate organisations and general public,”he said.

The chairman of traditional rulers warned the leaders to resist any form of temptation of using their positions to victimise others as consequences of such action would surely come one day.

Asadu commended Gov. Peter Mbah impactful developmental projects spread equitably in the three senatorial districts in Enugu State.

The number one traditional ruler in Enugu expressed gratitude to the governor for finding him worthy to pilot the affairs of traditional rulers in the state and pledged continuous support of traditional rulers in implementing government policies and programmes.

Asadu while speaking shared the story of his life from humble beginnings to his current position.

” My life and what I am today were shaped at Okpo Secondary School, Igbo Eze North LGA my secondary school.

“It’s important of keeping promises made to God,, whatever promise made to God in the time of your beginning of life, must be kept.

” I kept all mine and today I can confidently say God has blessed me.” he said

Earlier, Mr. Chineme Enyiduru

the Coordinator of AGN Nsukka Satellite Zone said the guild decided to pay the courtesy visit because of the respect the guild have for traditional rulers, who are custodians of people culture and traditions.

” The roles of traditional rulers can not be over-emphaised as they play vita roles in the country, states, LGs and in our communities.

“AGN holds traditional rulers in high esteem and will continue to do that because of their vital roles in the society,”he said.

According to the Coordinator, Nsukka Satellite Zone was established in 2005 and since then had produced many stars in the guild as well as created many employment pportunities.

Enyiduru solicited for Asadu’s financial support to enable some youths who could not afford the registration fee to register in the guild as well as help the zone in footing the bills of movies its presently doing in Nsukka.

Mr Joseph Agu and Prince Ikechukwu Oloto members of the guild in their separate remarks thanked Igwe Asadu for his warn reception and support to the guild and urged him to continue be the father of Nsukka Satellite Zone.

Our correspondent reports that, Igwe Asadu made a donation of N1m to the guild