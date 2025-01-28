Chairman Enugu State traditional rulers, mourns victims of Enugu petrol tanker explosion

HRM. Igwe Samuel Asadu, the Chairman, Enugu State Traditional Rulers Council has expressed shock and sadness over January 25 petrol tanker explosion at Ugwu-Onyema along Enugu Onitsha express way that claimed many lives and injured others.

Igwe Asadu, the Traditional Ruler of Edem-Ani Ogwugwu Community in Nsukka LGA of Enugu State, expressed his condolences in a statement issued in Enugu on Tuesday while reacting to that unfortunate petrol tanker explosion that happened last Saturday.

He commiserated with families who lost their beloved ones in that unfortunate incident as well as wished those injured a speedy recovery.

” I am deeply saddened by the news of the petrol tanker explosion in Ugwu-Onyema last Saturday that caused the death of several people with many others injured.

” It was unfortunate that many innocent citizens were killed on that avoidable explosion.

“I commiserate with families who lost their beloved ones in that explosion as I pray God to grant family members the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

“I also pray God to grant those injured in that incident quick recovery to enable them to resume their normal businesses,”he said.

The Chairman also commiserated with Gov Peter Mbah and the people of Enugu State on that tragic incident.

He commended Gov.Mbah for visiting the scene of the incident immediately on Saturday and commiserated with families of victims who lost their lives as well as directing that special medical attention should be given to all who sustained injures.

Asadu also commended the governor for directing the Federal Road Safety Corps and Ministry of Transport in the state to ensure that tankers conveying inflammable substances have anti-spill locks that would prevent spills in case of any accident.

“This tragic incident that claimed many lives and injured many others could have been averted if the petrol tanker has anti-spill lock in the vehicle,”Asadu added