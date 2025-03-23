Chairman Editorial Board Penpushing Media, Funke Fadugba, loses mother

The Chairman Editorial Board of Penpushing Media Deaconess Olufunke Fadugba has lost her mother Chief (Mrs) Folake Grace Awosanya who until her death was Iyaloja of Bakare Bello Market in Araromi Sawmill in Kosofe Local Government area of Lagos State.

A statement by the family made available by Fadugba, who was also former Chairman, Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Lagos State Council and a school Proprietress said the famous market leader passed peacefully at age 98 in the morning of Tuesday at her private residence in Asese, Obafemi- Owode Local Government Area of Ogun State

“The death has been announced of Chief (Mrs) Folake Grace Awosanya (Obanibasiri) the Iyaloja of Bakare Bello Market in Araromi Sawmill in Kosofe Local Government area. Aged 98, she was installed as the Iyaloja of Bakare Bello in 1978, a position she held until her death”, the statement read.

The statement added that the deceased in August 1997, having demonstrated leadership, was given additional responsibility as the market leader (Iya Egbe Oloja) Kosofe Local Government Market Women and Men Association by late Alhaja Chief (Mrs) Abibatu Mogaji, the President General and Iyaloja of Lagos.

“She was a functional community leader and a distinguished grassroot mobiliser. She impacted positively on her communities in Araromi and Iperu Remo in Ogun State. She had some awards to her credit including award of Grassroot Leadership in 2021, certificate of merit, Egbe Akekoo Ijinle Yoruba Yunifasiti Eko in 1995, Certificate of merit by Christian Youth Circle of Nigeria 1988 and she participated in the First Better Life Fair in Abuja”, the statement reads

The statement added that the late Iyaloja General of Kosofe is survived by children, grandchildren and great grand, and prayed for her soul to rest in perfect peace adding that burial arrangement has been scheduled for May 24, 2025 at marquee, radio lagos opposite coca cola depot, Ikeja, Lagos State

The founder of Penpushing Media Prince Dimeji Kayode-Adedeji in a statement of condolence on behalf of entire membership of the organisation across the globe prayed for the soul to rest with the Lord, describing her as Godly, a mother in million and known to be passionate about the welfare of people, irrespective of gender, age, religion and ethnic among others,

“The death news of Mama came as a shock to us. No doubt, she lived a fulfilled life and was a mother in million. We are going to miss her, been mother of our Chairman. We pray for her gentle soul to rest in perfect peace with her maker”,’ Kayode-Adedeji wrote