Chairman advocates increased political participation by locals

Alhaji Kazeem Rabiu, Chairman, Egbe-Idimu Community Development Association (CDA) in Lagos State, said on Monday that Nigerians must get more involved in governance for stronger synergy between the government and the governed.

Rabiu, who spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) noted that “Nigerians are naturally hardworking people and that governments should make things easy for them by providing basic social infrastructure such as good roads, electricity, improved security and health care.

“When good social infrastructures are in place, individuals will be more productive.