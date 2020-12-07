Chairman advocates increased political participation by locals

Alhaji Kazeem Rabiu, Chairman, Egbe-Idimu Community Development Association (CDA) in Lagos State, said on Monday that Nigerians must get more involved in governance for stronger synergy between the government and the governed.
Rabiu, who spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) noted that “Nigerians are naturally hardworking people and that governments should make things easy for them by providing basic social infrastructure such as good roads, electricity, improved security and health care.
“When good social infrastructures are in place, individuals will be more productive.
“Government cannot provide employment for all of us, but with good social infrastructure in place, everyone will put on their thinking caps and do better.’’
The chairman also noted that the political participation of people at the grassroots had improved greatly.
“Community participation has improved; we are gradually bridging the gap between the community and the government so they can trust each other.
“The synergy has been wonderful and it’s evident in increased participation and growth of numbers of CDAs in Lagos State from 65 to 110 within the last seven months,’’ Rabiu said. (NAN)
Leave a Reply