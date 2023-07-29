Chairman Aazik Group Dr. Raymond Edoh visits SGF, calls for open door policy for youth

…Assures Nigerians of more social responsibility projects

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Chairman, Aazik Group, United Nations Habitat Ambassador to Nigeria and the Secretary General of the Nigerian Youth Congress, Dr. Raymond Edoh has called on the federal government of Nigeria to ensure a fair and inclusive open door policy for the youths of the country.

Dr Edoh said this would result to a coordinated and all inclusive youth participation in the government of the day.

He stated this when he paid a working visit to the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital on Monday.

Speaking on youth expectations from the government, Dr Edoh said that there are two key areas he would want the present administration to look into, which are “leadership and Education”.

He appealed to the SGF to keep his doors open for the youths to always engage with him.

He also assured the SGF of the unwavering support of youths who are willing to work with him and make sure that he succeeds in his task and comes out as the best SGF appointed in the country.

Dr Edoh also congratulated Senator Akume on his well-deserved appointment as the Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

He applauded Nigeria’s President, Bola Tinubu, for considering Akume worthy to serve in that capacity.

In his response, the SGF, Senator George Akume said that Nations are great because of their youths.

He pointed out that the President is youth-friendly and believes in the capacity of Nigerian youths.

He also noted that the President believes strongly in youth diversity and the unity of the country.

He said that from the indication of the appointments made so far by the President, “There is an indication of what he has in stock for the Nigerian youths.

“This is your time, I have absolute confidence in the youth. If you think we are derailing tell us. If we are on the right path, also encourage us. We are not God. There is nobody that is infallible. We are determined to serve to the best of our ability. Yes, we could make such mistakes, genuine mistakes, correct us and not condemn us. There are others who don’t see anything good in a leader when they are not involved” the SGF said.

He called on the Ambassador to use his office to attract more scholarships for youth in the country and also support the present administration to take many youths off the street.

In an exclusive interview immediately after the courtesy visit, while speaking regards the company, Edoh said, Aazik Petroleum Limited is a leading supplier of wholesale and retail automotive gas oil (AGO/Diesel) in Nigeria, Its strength lies in understanding the regional and local market and also with the ability to identify supply-demand gaps, which enables the company to provide savings to its clients through effective management and synchronization of Trade, Finance, and Operation.

He stressed further that Aazik Petroleum services have a wide range of customers including International Oil companies, Government Agencies, Manufacturing Industries, Hotels, Banks, and many more private businesses in Nigeria.

He pointed out that its services are not limited to Diesel Delivery,

Haulage, Sales of Machinery, Supply & Logistics, Consultancy, and Product Sourcing.

“Aazik Petroleum with over a decade of experience in providing a wide area of specialty services works and also provides volumes of Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) directly to end consumers. Its priority is to ensure that its customers have their needs met on request and on demand, with timely delivery.

“Aazik Petroleum Limited can manage multiple distribution channels across all sections of the downstream Oil and Gas value chain. The company has developed extensive knowledge that enhances its activities over the years.

“The greatest desire of the company is to implement technologies to give added value to the materials extracted in its home country, applying international standards and norms to be competitive and helping to bring the country to a level of respect and equality. Its strength lies in the large available market for petroleum products, in understanding the regional and global marketplace and ability to identify supply and demand gaps and opportunities”.

Earlier, he mentioned that Aazik Petroleum Limited, its mission is to provide sustainable & efficient energy solutions that drive business growth and develop human capital while ensuring customer satisfaction. Effective management and synchronization of trade, finance, and operations which enables it to maximize efficiency and profitability while minimizing risks.

Also speaking, the Managing Director, Aazik Group, Frank Azikiwe, has this to say, “We help source for heavy equipment, consisting of more than 500 machines. Consequently, we can deliver the equipment you want anywhere in the world at very short notice.

“From our state-of-the-art facilities, we coordinate the distribution of products to end-users including major oil companies and airlines via barges, road tankers

and aviation fuel bowsers.

“Our operations cover the entire downstream supply chain and are driven by innovative technology and infrastructure in Product Procurement & Trade, Warehousing & Storage, Marketing & Distribution, and Retail.

“From our state-of-the-art facilities, we coordinate the distribution of products to end-users including major oil companies and airlines via barges, road tankers, and aviation fuel bowsers.

“We also help source for heavy equipment consisting of more than 500 sundry categories of machines”, he added.

