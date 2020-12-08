Chadwick Boseman, Trump and pop group BTS dominate Twitter in 2020

The announcement of the death of “Black Panther” star Chadwick Boseman was the most shared on Twitter worldwide in 2020, and got the most “likes” of any Tweet ever, the social media platform said on Monday.

The Aug. 28 post by Boseman’s family saying the actor had died of colon cancer at age 43 was “liked” more than 7.5 million times, Twitter said, releasing data of the most shared events on its platform for 2020.

U.S. President Donald Trump, himself a prolific user of Twitter, was the person most tweeted about worldwide in 2020, followed by his Democratic opponent and winner in the November elections, Joe Biden.