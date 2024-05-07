Chadians in Borno vote in presidential election

Chadian citizens residing in Borno on Monday trooped out to vote in the Presidential election taking place in their country.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Chadians, who voted at the Chadian Consulate office in Maiduguri, were excited to participate in the election that lasted from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Liaison Officer of the consulate, Dr Umar Attaib, told the News Agency of Nigeria(NAN), that 3,500 Chadians registered to vote in the election in Borno.

Attaib said that apart from Maiduguri, voting also took place in Kano, Abuja and Lagos.

Some voters,,who spoke to NAN, said that they were happy with the smooth conduct of the exercise.

“We appreciate the presence of security men from the Nigerian Police, DSS and Immigration, who are here to ensure everything is smooth.

“We also appreciate the arrangements made by the Chadian Government to enable those who are not in Chad to participate in the democratic process,” a voter, Abubakar Usman, said.

NAN reports that 10 contestants are participating in the election with the incumbent President of the Transitional Government, Gen. Idriss Deby, and the Prime Minister, Assyonga Succes, as leading contenders.

Others candidates are Yacine Sakine, Mansiri Lopsikreo, Pahimi Albert, Mbaimon Brice, Alladoun Baltazar, Bebzoune Bongoro, Nasra Djimasngar, and the only female candidate, Lydie Beassenda. (NAN)

By Yakubu Uba