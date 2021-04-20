Chadian president injured in clashes, dies in hospital – Source

Chad’s Idriss Deby, who got recently re-elected for his sixth term, got injured during clashes with rebels and died in a hospital, a source familiar with the matter told Sputnik on Tuesday.

The AFP reported earlier in the day that Deby, who commanded an army unit during hostilities against the rebels in Chad’s north, died.

The military spokesman, Azem Bermandoa Agouna, said died while protecting the ’s territorial integrity, according to the news agency.

The source told Sputnik that Deby was critically injured during the clashes and died later in the hospital.

The source added arrived at the front line in the north to celebrate the military victories against the rebels and lead the operations of the armed forces. (Sputnik/NAN)

