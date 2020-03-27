Chadian President Deby visits MNJTF, offers strategic insight

Multinational Joint Task Force’s counterinsurgency operations in the Lake Chad Basin received a major boost as President Idriss Deby Itno of the Republic of Chad called at Sector 2 in Baga Sola Island along the common border with Nigeria.

Colonel Timothy Antigha, Chief of Public Information, MNJTF disclosed this in a press release.

The statement said, in a brief chat President Deby offered strategic guidance and support urgently needed to ramp up the tempo of operations against Boko Haram terrorists in the locality.

Briefing the President, the Force Commander, Major General Ibrahim Manu Yusuf thanked President Deby for his guidance and support, assuring that the MNJTF will execute operations professionally and diligently in order to speedily bring succour to the traumatized populations of the Lake Chad Basin.