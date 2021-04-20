Chadian leader, Deby’s death devastating, says Buhari

April 20, 2021 Danlami Nmodu Africa, News 0



President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed sadness over “ sudden and tragic President Idriss Deby Chad on front line, fighting against rebel soldiers.” 

Reacting to incident on Tuesday, President Buhari said: “I’m deeply shocked and devastated by sudden Idriss Deby on the battle front to defend the sovereignty his country.” 

According to the President, “the late Deby had played a very active role in our regional joint collaboration in the military campaign against the Boko Haram terrorists.” 

President Buhari described the late Chadian leader “as a friend Nigeria who had enthusiastically lent his hand in our to defeat the murderous Boko Haram terrorists that have posed grave security challenges only for Nigeria, but also our African neighbours, particularly Chad, Cameroon and Niger Republic.”  

He added that “the of Deby will surely create a big vacuum in the to jointly confront the Boko Haram terrorists and the Islamic State Africa Province.” 

While condoling with the people of Chad and their new leader, President Buhari called for greater collaboration to defeat the terrorists. 

Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity)

Tags: , ,