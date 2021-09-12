Chadian Defence Chief commends MNJTF, as Force Commander visits Op Hadin Kai

The Force Commander (FC),Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF), Major General Abdul Khalifah Ibrahim continued his engagement with senior military hierarchies of the Troops` Contributing Countries (TCC) for consultation and in a bid to achieve greater synergy.

According to a statement signed by Colonel Muhammad Dole, Chief of Military Public Information, HQ MNJTF, N’Djamena Chad, the FC visited the Chadian Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Lieutenant General Abakar Abdelkerim Daoud on Tuesday 7 September 2021 in his Headquarters in Ndjamena Chad as part of his familiarization visit to strategic stakeholders. General Ibrahim intimated the CDS of his resumption of command and his visit to all sector locations. He solicited the support and direction of the CDS in mitigating some observed challenges in the fields. He expressed appreciation for the conducive and secured environment in which the HQ MNJTF is assiduously working to achieve its mandates. Adding that, his support is critical in the execution of various MNJTF operations across the Lake Chad region.

Responding, the CDS reiterated his readiness for continuous support to MNJTF in its efforts to clear the Lake Chad Islands and environs of the scourge of the terrorists. He stressed the need for effective collaboration among all sectors as a sure way to succeed in the fight against terror.

In a related development, the FC paid a familiarization/working visit to the Headquarters, Joint Task Force (North East) Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK) on Saturday 11 September 2021. The Theatre Commander (TC) Major General Christopher Musa warmly welcomed the FC during the visit to the HQ Theatre Command. “Having concluded familiarization visit to all MNJTF sectors, I found it very necessary to meet the TC, brief him and then seek support and closer collaboration in the counter insurgency operations….the FC stated. General Ibrahim recalled the operationalization of the MNJTF in its improved format in 2015 which was as a result of the strong political will of the leaders of the lake Chad basin area countries, emphasized the need for greater synergy and prompt intelligence sharing among all the components to achieve the mission of restoring total normalcy and a return of the displaced communities to their ancestral homes in the Joint Operating Environment of the Lake Chad basin area.

Speaking further, the FC told the TC, that he has observed significant security improvement in the Northeast theatre of recent, he therefore commended the TC and his team for this achievement since he took over command and urged him to sustain the tempo . General Ibrahim reiterated that better cooperation and team work with the MNJTF can stabilize the situation and bring peace to the entire region. He intimated him of the pending support from the EU which when fulfilled would be welcomed enablers in helping the MNJTF achieve its mission.

The TC, OPHK, Major General Christopher Musa was elated with the visit, calling it a home coming for the FC, having served as the General Officer Commanding (GOC), 7 Division Nigerian Army and Commander Sector 1. Operation Lafiya Dole. Describing the visit as another opportunity to explore ways and means to further synergize and collaborate against common enemy. General Musa assured the FC of his maximum support and assistance to work together for the common interest, which is to speedily end the nefarious acts of the insurgents. He described the Lake Chad basin area as strategic to all the countries therein and that every effort must be made to make the place free of insurgent activity. The TC welcomed the recent surrender of the insurgents stating that over 7,000 insurgents and their families have surrendered so far and called for a multi sectoral approach in handling all aspects of the surrender. He said, with the renewed spirit of team work and determined concerted effort by all involved in the counter insurgency operations, the end of Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorist is not far. Both visits were hitch free







