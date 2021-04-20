Chad sets up Transitional Military Council headed by son of late president – Reports

April 20, 2021 Favour Lashem Foreign, News, Project 0



A transitional military council is established in Chad, headed Lt.-Gen. Mahamat Idriss Deby, the son of late president Idriss Deby, the Al Wihda newspaper reported on Tuesday.

The military plans to publish a “transitional charter” soon.

Chad declared a two-week national period after the president’ death and imposed a curfew from 18:00 p.m. local time until 05:00 a.m.

In addition, the military decided to close and air borders “until notice.”

The AFP reported earlier in the day that Deby, who commanded an army unit hostilities against the rebels in Chad’ north, died.A source confirmed to Sputnik that the president was critically injured the clashes and died later in a hospital. (Sputnik/NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,