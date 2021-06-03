Chad requests Angola’s support for stability

June 3, 2021 Favour Lashem Foreign, News, Project 0



 Chad’ transitional military council has solicited Angola’ and diplomatic support for its .

“I would like to underline Angola’ leadership in Central and its commitment to preserving and peace continent,” Chad’ foreign minister Cherif Mahamat Zene said in Luanda, Angola’ capital.

He made the appeal during the visit of the head of Chad’s transitional military council, Mahamat Idriss Deby to Luanda starting Wednesday.

The and military situation in Chad has deteriorated following the death of the re-elected President Idriss Deby Itno in April, the result of clashes between government forces and armed rebels. (Xinhua/NAN)

Tags: , , , , , ,