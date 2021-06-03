Chad’s transitional military council has solicited Angola’s political and diplomatic support for its stability.

“I would like to underline Angola’s leadership in Central Africa and its commitment to preserving stability and peace on the continent,” Chad’s foreign minister Cherif Mahamat Zene said in Luanda, Angola’s capital.

He made the appeal during the visit of the head of Chad’s transitional military council, Mahamat Idriss Deby to Luanda starting Wednesday.

The political and military situation in Chad has deteriorated following the death of the re-elected President Idriss Deby Itno in April, the result of clashes between government forces and armed rebels. (Xinhua/NAN)

