Chad receives donation of Chinese vaccines against COVID-19

June 3, 2021 Favour Lashem Foreign, News, Project 0



The Chadian government says it has received a donation of vaccines against coronavirus from Chinese pharmaceutical company Sinopharm.

“China strongly believes that the vaccine should be a global good.

“Inspite of the domestic demand, we have delivered our promise by delivering the vaccine to more than 80 developing countries urgent need,” said Chinese Ambassador to Chad, Li Jinjin, at N’Djamena International Airport Thursday.

The vaccination Chad is to start June 4, priority to be given to health personnel and the elderly, according to a Chadian official.

“Some say China is conducting vaccine diplomacy. My answer is simple: China does not want to monopolise this diplomacy, we invite to do the same.

“Faced the epidemic of the century, China and Chad stand firmly together,” the ambassador said.

The Chadian Minister of Health and National Solidarity, Abdoulaye Saber Fadoul, thanked China for the donation of vaccines, and many batches of medical equipment offered the start of the pandemic. (Xinhua/NAN)

Tags: , , , ,